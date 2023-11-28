The Diplomatic Dispute Over the Parthenon Marbles

A heated disagreement between Greece and the UK unfolded on Monday when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abruptly canceled a scheduled meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The move immediately prompted Athens to accuse London of deliberately avoiding discussions about the highly contested Parthenon Marbles.

The planned talks between the two leaders were set to take place on Tuesday in the British capital. However, shortly before the meeting, Mitsotakis expressed his displeasure in a statement, stating, “I would like to express my displeasure at the British Prime Minister’s cancellation of our meeting just a few hours before it was due to take place.”

In response to the cancellation, Mitsotakis declined an offer to meet with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden as an alternative to his meeting with Sunak.

The central focus of the anticipated meeting was Greece’s longstanding demand for the return of the ancient sculptures, known as the Parthenon Marbles, currently housed in the British Museum in London. Mitsotakis had hoped to discuss this matter with his British counterpart along with other pressing international issues such as Gaza, Ukraine, climate change, and immigration.

While the Greek Prime Minister emphasized the importance of engaging in a debate on this topic, Sunak’s office released a statement that made no mention of the disputed sculptures. Instead, it highlighted the significance of the UK-Greece relationship in various areas, including NATO cooperation, tackling illegal migration, and collaborating on Middle East and Ukraine crises.

The Parthenon Marbles row stems from Greece’s continuous efforts to secure the return of these ancient artifacts, which were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century. Originally adorning the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis, these marble sculptures have been exhibited in the British Museum for over two centuries. Approximately half of the surviving works, commonly known as the Elgin Marbles, remain in London, while the rest are situated in a specially constructed museum beneath the Acropolis.

This latest episode between Greece and the UK heightens tensions surrounding the ongoing dispute over the Parthenon Marbles. Despite Greece’s persistent pleas, UK Prime Minister Sunak affirmed earlier this year that British law prohibiting the return of the fragments to Greece would not be adjusted.

FAQ:

1. What are the Parthenon Marbles?

The Parthenon Marbles are a collection of ancient marble sculptures that originally adorned the Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. They were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and have been displayed in the British Museum in London for over 200 years.

2. Why does Greece want the return of the Parthenon Marbles?

Greece is committed to the repatriation of the Parthenon Marbles as it considers them an integral part of its cultural heritage. The Greek government believes that these ancient artifacts should be reunited with their original location on the Acropolis.

3. Why has the UK refused to return the Parthenon Marbles?

The UK maintains that it is legally prohibited from returning the Parthenon Marbles due to existing British legislation. This law prevents any modifications to the status quo of the artifacts, including repatriation.

Sources:

AP – [URL domain only]

Reuters – [URL domain only]

dpa – [URL domain only]