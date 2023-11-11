UK’s Sunak Expresses Support for Israel Amidst Rising Anti-Israel Sentiment

In a display of solidarity with the Jewish community, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a Jewish secondary school in north London to show his support for Israel. The visit comes in the wake of the recent surge in antisemitic incidents and the horrors inflicted by Hamas upon Israel. While there is growing opposition to Israel within certain segments of the UK population, Sunak’s visit highlights his unwavering support for the Jewish state.

Sunak made a heartfelt statement expressing his empathy for the people of Israel, acknowledging the pain and suffering they have endured. He emphasized his commitment to the safety and security of the British Jewish community, pledging to stop at nothing to protect them.

Beyond symbolic gestures, Sunak’s support for Israel has been tangible and practical. The UK government has allotted an additional £3 million ($3.6 million) to enhance security measures at Jewish venues. Military forces have also been deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean region to provide practical support to Israel and reinforce regional stability. Sunak has further engaged with leaders of Arab states, underscoring the UK’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships with countries in the region.

The political establishment in the UK has also demonstrated a sympathetic approach towards Israel. Members of parliament observed a moment of silence to commemorate the victims of Hamas’ atrocities, and UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis received support and concern from King Charles. Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, unequivocally condemned Hamas and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself during a recent speech.

Amidst this support, there are dissenting voices from within Starmer’s own party. Hard-left Labour MPs have criticized Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes against Palestinian civilians. However, Starmer remains committed to his support for Israel and the Jewish community, despite pressure from some factions within the Labour Party.

In conclusion, the visit by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to a Jewish secondary school in north London serves as a reminder of the UK’s solidarity with Israel. While there is a rise in anti-Israel sentiment within certain circles, Sunak’s unwavering support and practical measures taken by the government demonstrate the resolve to maintain strong ties with the Jewish state and ensure the safety of the British Jewish community.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Rishi Sunak’s visit to a Jewish school in north London?

Rishi Sunak’s visit is aimed at showing his support for Israel and the Jewish community amidst rising antisemitic incidents and the recent horrors inflicted by Hamas.

What practical support has the UK government offered to Israel?

The UK government has allocated an additional £3 million ($3.6 million) for beefing up security at Jewish venues and has deployed military forces to provide practical support to Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

How has Keir Starmer expressed his support for Israel?

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has unequivocally condemned Hamas and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself during a recent speech. He has also attended a vigil for Israelis murdered and seized by Hamas.

Is there dissent within the Labour Party regarding support for Israel?

Yes, there are some hard-left Labour MPs who have criticized Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes against Palestinian civilians. However, party leader Keir Starmer remains steadfast in his support for Israel despite the pressure.