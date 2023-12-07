UK Implements Stricter Family Visa Policies, Impacting Indian Families

The United Kingdom government has recently announced a series of visa crackdowns aimed at reducing immigration numbers. One significant change is the drastic increase in the minimum salary threshold for British nationals and permanent residents applying to bring their family members to the UK. This change is set to have a major impact on Indian families who wish to join their loved ones in the UK.

Previously, the Family Visa category required the applicant to earn at least GBP 18,600 annually. However, starting from March/April next year, this threshold will more than double to GBP 38,700. This change is likely to affect a large number of applicants from the Indian subcontinent, as Indians have been the second-highest group of applicants for the Family Visa in the past year, following Pakistanis.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly stated that this increase in the minimum income requirement for Family Visas is intended to ensure that people can financially support their dependents. However, analysts have raised concerns about the wide-ranging impact this steep hike will have on individuals with lower incomes.

Dr Madeleine Sumption, Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, described the decision to raise the family income threshold as a “big surprise” and emphasized its significant implications. She highlighted that British citizens with lower incomes, especially women and younger individuals who typically earn less, will be the most affected. Additionally, those living outside of London and the south east of England, where earnings are lower on average, will also face challenges due to the higher income requirement.

It remains unclear why the thresholds for family migration and skilled work migration have been set at the same level. According to Dr Sumption and fellow researcher Dr Ben Brindle, this new income threshold will impact certain groups more than others. For instance, over 60% of men currently earn less than the new requirement, while that number rises to over 75% for women.

The opposition Labour party’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has raised concerns about potential rushed weddings as individuals try to circumvent the new rules before they take effect. She called for the Migration Advisory Committee to review the situation promptly and develop a suitable approach.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) has also expressed worry about the impact of the new clampdown on overseas care workers. They have requested clarity from the Home Secretary regarding the specifics of these restrictions and highlighted the potential negative consequences, including lower-quality care for patients and a reluctance for skilled workers to continue working or take up new positions in the UK.

Various Indian industry and student groups have cautioned the UK government about the unintended consequences of these stricter visa measures. They fear that skilled Indians may choose alternate economies instead of the UK due to the difficulties posed by the new rules.

While the UK government aims to reduce immigration figures through these visa crackdowns, it is crucial to consider the potential impact on families and skilled professionals. Striking a balance between immigration control and supporting families and workers is a complex challenge that requires careful consideration.

FAQs:

1. How does the new UK visa policy affect Indian families?

The new visa policy implemented by the UK government imposes a substantially higher minimum salary requirement for British nationals and permanent residents who wish to bring their family members to the UK. This change will impact many Indian families as they will now need to meet the higher income threshold to qualify for the Family Visa.

2. When will the new income threshold come into effect?

The new income threshold of GBP 38,700 is expected to come into effect in March/April next year.

3. Who will be most affected by the increase in the income threshold?

Individuals with lower incomes, particularly women and younger people who tend to earn less, will bear the brunt of the higher income requirement. Those living outside of London and the south east of England, where earnings are generally lower, will also face challenges due to the higher threshold.

4. Why are the income thresholds for family migration and skilled work migration the same?

The reasons behind setting the same income threshold for both family migration and skilled work migration remain unclear. However, this policy change will impact different groups differently, with women being more affected than men.

5. What are the concerns raised by the opposition and industry groups?

The opposition Labour party’s shadow home secretary has voiced concerns about potential rushed marriages resulting from the new rules. Indian industry and student groups have warned the UK government about the unintended consequences of the stricter measures, as skilled Indians may opt for other economies instead of the UK.

