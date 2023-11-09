Tory MP Nadine Dorries Resigns, Criticizes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

In a surprising move, Conservative stalwart and loyalist to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries, has announced her immediate resignation from the U.K. House of Commons. However, instead of simply stepping down, Dorries took the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of abandoning the fundamental principles of Conservatism.

Dorries’ decision to resign comes after several months of speculation. Although she initially expressed her intention to quit in June, she ultimately decided to remain in the Commons after being left off Johnson’s honors list and denied a seat in the House of Lords. Nonetheless, calls for her resignation grew louder in recent weeks, and the Liberal Democrats were planning to present a bill for her suspension when parliament reconvenes in September.

In her resignation letter addressed to Sunak, Dorries questioned the prime minister’s achievements over the past year and lamented the state of a “zombie parliament” that she believes has failed to accomplish anything of significance. She accused Sunak of neglecting deprived communities and disregarding the interests of U.K.-based companies while projecting an image of prosperity and success.

Furthermore, Dorries criticized Sunak for allowing crucial draft legislation, such as the Mental Health Act and funding reform of the BBC, to expire. She also accused him of reneging on the country’s commitments to net-zero emissions, animal welfare, and green initiatives that are increasingly important to younger voters.

Dorries went on to accuse Sunak of being part of a small group within the Conservative Party that sought to undermine Johnson’s leadership and the potential successor, Liz Truss. She accused him of orchestrating personal attacks against her, which she viewed as a display of the government’s low moral standards.

Ultimately, Dorries blamed Sunak’s prioritization of personal ambition over the stability of the country and its economy for potentially devastating electoral consequences for her fellow MPs. She warned that history would not look favorably upon him.

As Dorries steps down from her position, her resignation and scathing criticism of Sunak have certainly shaken the Conservative Party, leaving many to wonder about the implications for Johnson’s government and the future of British politics.