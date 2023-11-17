UK’s Cameron Assures Ukraine of Long-Term Support Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently visited Ukraine on his first trip abroad in his new role. During his visit, Cameron met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and also traveled to the southern port city of Odesa, which has been a regular target of Russian air strikes.

Cameron expressed London’s unwavering support for Ukraine, both morally and militarily, as the country continues its 21-month-long war with Russia. He emphasized that the support from the United Kingdom will not waver and will continue for as long as it takes to achieve peace.

Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for Cameron’s visit, highlighting the global attention that has been diverted elsewhere due to conflicts in the Middle East. He acknowledged the importance of international focus on Ukraine’s battlefield situation and the implications it has for the country.

The visit by Cameron is significant for Ukraine, as it closely monitors Western military and financial assistance. There is a concern that support for Kyiv may weaken following the failure of a much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces. Cameron’s show of support reassures Ukraine that Western assistance remains steadfast.

In addition to meetings with President Zelenskiy, Cameron also held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s efforts in countering Russian threats, particularly in the Black Sea region.

One of Ukraine’s key objectives has been to establish a shipping corridor for its seaborne exports. After Russia withdrew from a U.N.-brokered deal allowing food exports to flow despite the conflict, Ukraine’s forces have successfully pushed back Russia in the Black Sea. This has opened up vital sea trade routes for the Ukrainian economy and global food supplies.

To further support Ukraine’s export sector, insurance broker Marsh, Lloyd’s of London insurers, and Ukrainian state banks have joined forces to launch a facility aimed at reducing the cost of claims for damage to ships and crew transporting grain through the Black Sea corridor. Cameron acknowledged the significance of this step for Ukraine’s export profits and economic recovery.

During his visit, Cameron also announced financial support for communities directly affected by Russia’s invasion, as well as volunteer organizations working in Ukraine. This support aims to provide assistance and aid to those most impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Overall, Cameron’s visit serves as a testament to the enduring support of the United Kingdom for Ukraine. Despite the challenges and setbacks faced by the country, it is clear that Ukraine can count on long-term support from its Western allies.

