The Innovative Use of Cluster Shells by Ukrainians for Drone Munitions

Cluster shells have become a valuable source of ammunition for Ukrainian drones. In a unique approach, Ukrainians have started breaking down U.S.-made cluster munition artillery shells to repurpose the submunition bomblets for air-dropping from small drones. This innovative tactic has proven to be highly successful for Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine has been actively seeking to acquire and repurpose air-dropped U.S. cluster munitions to enhance their stocks of small munitions for drones. Recently, video footage emerged on social media showing Ukrainian forces dismantling an M483A1 155mm artillery shell, which contains Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) submunitions. It is worth noting that this video featured personnel from the well-known drone unit, “Achilles,” assigned to the Ukrainain Army’s 92nd Mechanized Brigade.

DPICM submunitions, also known as grenades, are designed to effectively defeat armor and cause lethal fragmentation. These submunitions consist of a main body housing a shaped charge for armor penetration, surrounded by a casing that disperses lethal fragments in all directions. The combination of armor-piercing capability and the devastating effects of the fragments on unarmored targets make these submunitions dual-purpose.

The video showcased individuals using an angle grinder to remove the front section of the M483A1 artillery shell, allowing them to extract the individual M42 and M46 submunitions inside. Each shell contains a combination of these submunitions, which are then manually armed by twisting a tassel-like cloth on top of each one. Once armed, the submunitions can be loaded onto a drone and dropped as improvised munitions.

It is essential to note that this process raises safety concerns, as disassembling live artillery shells using handheld power tools poses obvious risks. Furthermore, the fuzes on the DPICM submunitions have a reputation for being sensitive and prone to accidental detonation. However, despite these concerns, Ukrainian forces have found success in repurposing these cluster shells for drone munitions.

Source: The War Zone