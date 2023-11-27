Ukrainian Families Find Healing and Strength in the Austrian Alps

A group of Ukrainian widows and their children recently embarked on a life-changing journey to the majestic Austrian Alps. Organized by Nathan Schmidt, a former American marine who used mountain climbing as a means of recovering from the trauma of war, the charity summer camp provided a glimmer of hope for families still grappling with grief and loss.

The bus ride from Ukraine to Austria was long and tiring, lasting 45 hours and ending in the early hours of the morning. Overwhelmed by skepticism, the widows, who had lost their husbands defending Ukraine, were unsure about the benefits of the trip. Their skepticism was understandable, considering the estimated 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers who had lost their lives in the conflict.

One widow, Natalia Zaremba, expressed the disbelief that still lingers within her and her two young boys. They continue to wait for their father to return home from work, hoping that he will walk through the door again. Tragically, Natalia’s husband, Mykhailo Zaremba, was an accomplished navy pilot who was shot down during the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russians in May 2022. He sacrificed his life for his beloved country.

Natalia’s hope for the trip to the Austrian Alps was to find the strength to raise her children and give them a good future, a future that would make her husband proud. She, along with 12 other widows and 20 children, had come from Mykolaiv, a city that had endured relentless bombing for 260 days. Their journey of 1,300 miles was a leap of faith, as they put their trust in a stranger who was still on his own journey of healing.

Nathan Schmidt, an Naval Academy graduate and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, led the summer camp through his small charity, the Mountain Seed Foundation. Inspired by the biblical quote, “With faith the size of a mustard seed, one can move mountains,” Schmidt emphasized the importance of faith in oneself and something greater. He aimed to teach the families about the significance of the rope in mountaineering, which symbolizes community, teamwork, and courage.

The camp was not only about mountain climbing but also included daily therapy sessions for the widows and training for the children. The families were guided by a team of professionals, including Dan Cnossen, a Navy SEAL and three-time paralympian who lost his legs in Afghanistan. The challenges of the camp were immense, but through trust in themselves, their equipment, and their team, the families pushed beyond their fears.

One of the children, 14-year-old Myroslav Kupchenkov, experienced the struggle of leaning back on the rope during rappelling. With the guidance and encouragement of professionals, he gradually overcame his fear, realizing that going back was a step forward towards triumph. Myroslav’s father, Oleksandr Kupchenkov, was a respected soldier who lost his life while providing ammunition for his fellow soldiers during a Russian missile attack.

As the children learned the ropes, the widows faced their own emotional challenges, guided by clinical psychologist Amit Oren, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine. The group sessions aimed to help the widows process their grief and find the inner strength to move forward.

The journey to the Austrian Alps was not just a physical one but a journey of healing, hope, and rediscovering resilience. The widows and their children found solace in the breathtaking beauty of the mountains and in the support and camaraderie of their fellow climbers. Together, they conquered their fears, navigating the treacherous terrain with determination and courage.

This summer camp in the Austrian Alps provided a much-needed opportunity for Ukrainian families affected by war to find healing, strength, and a sense of community. It served as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, there is hope and the possibility of rebuilding a better future.

