Ukrainian Widows and Children Find Healing and Hope in the Austrian Alps

A group of widows and their children from war-torn Ukraine embarked on a journey to the Austrian Alps, seeking healing and hope. Led by Nathan Schmidt, a former American marine who found solace in mountain climbing after experiencing the painful effects of war, this charity summer camp aimed to empower grieving families to overcome their grief and rise above their circumstances.

The bus ride to the Austrian hotel was long and exhausting, arriving in the early hours of the morning after 45 hours on the road. The widows, who had already packed skepticism for the trip, questioned the potential benefits it could bring. They had lost their husbands, brave soldiers who had died defending Ukraine against the unprovoked invasion led by Vladimir Putin. For Natalia Zaremba and her two young boys, the pain of losing their husband and father was still fresh. They couldn’t help but hold onto a glimmer of hope, wishing for their daddy to come home.

Mykhailo Zaremba, a navy pilot, was shot down during the invasion. Natalia Zaremba fondly remembers his love for Ukraine and how he sacrificed his life for his country. Her hope for the trip was to find the strength to raise her children well and give them a good future, not letting her husband down.

Thirteen widows and 20 children traveled all the way from Mykolaiv, a city that endured constant bombing for 260 days. They put their faith in a stranger, Nathan Schmidt, who himself was still healing from his own experiences of war. Schmidt, a Naval Academy graduate and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, leads the Mountain Seed Foundation. In their third summer camp, he embraced the power of faith by quoting the Bible: “With faith the size of a mustard seed, one can move mountains.” Although not a religious organization, the foundation believes in instilling faith in something greater and in oneself. They aim to empower these families by teaching them about the significance of the rope in mountaineering. The rope symbolizes community, teamwork, and courage. Being on the rope means you’re climbing a mountain, and courage is not the absence of fear but rather the determination to overcome it.

The ultimate goal was to lead the children to the peak of Mount Kitzsteinhorn, standing at over 10,000 feet. The journey started with training for the kids, aged 5 to 17, and daily group therapy sessions for the widows. The challenge grew each day, but the families were taught to trust themselves, their equipment, and their team of professional guides and volunteers. Among them was Dan Cnossen, Schmidt’s Naval Academy classmate and a Navy SEAL who lost his legs in Afghanistan. Despite his physical challenges, Cnossen had never climbed since his injury.

The training days seemed perilous, but the children had expert guides who reassured them with every step. Myroslav Kupchenkov, a 14-year-old who lost his father in the war, struggled with fear during rappelling. But with the guidance and encouragement from the professionals, he realized that moving forward meant conquering his fear. His father, Oleksandr Kupchenkov, was a dedicated soldier who tragically lost his life while delivering ammunition to his comrades during a Russian missile attack.

As the children learned the ropes, the widows faced their own challenges. Led by clinical psychologist Amit Oren, with the assistance of Iryna Prykhodko, the Ukrainian co-founder of the charity, the mothers engaged in therapy sessions to navigate their grief and find strength within themselves.

This journey in the Austrian Alps was not just about conquering mountains but also about overcoming personal mountains of grief and finding the resilience to move forward. The widows and children from Ukraine discovered that even in the face of tragedy, there is hope for healing and a brighter future.

FAQ:

1. How did the widows and children from Ukraine find healing?

– Through a charity summer camp in the Austrian Alps led by Nathan Schmidt, an American marine who used mountain climbing as a path to recovery.

2. What did the rope symbolize in the camp?

– The rope symbolized community, teamwork, and courage. Being on the rope meant climbing a mountain and facing fears with determination.

3. How did the widows and children overcome their challenges?

– The widows participated in therapy sessions guided by a clinical psychologist, while the children received training and support from professional guides.

4. What was the ultimate goal of the camp?

– To lead the children to the peak of Mount Kitzsteinhorn, standing at over 10,000 feet, while empowering the widows and children to find healing and hope for the future.