New Foreign Ministers Stress Importance of Black Sea Deal for Ukrainian Grain Export

In a recent press conference, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkey emphasized the indispensable role of the Black Sea grain deal in facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement, which came to an end last month after Russia’s withdrawal, had been brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. Both ministers expressed their belief that other solutions would be less effective in ensuring the safe and efficient export of Ukrainian grain.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, reiterated that renewing the grain deal was a top priority for Ankara. He emphasized the need for Russia’s inclusion in the agreement, stating, “Reviving this initiative is a priority for Turkey… I hope we’ll achieve a successful result.” Fidan highlighted that alternative solutions would not adequately replace the benefits offered by the Black Sea grain deal.

Similarly, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged that efforts were underway to explore alternative routes for grain transportation. However, he emphasized the optimal nature of the Black Sea route, stating, “Objectively speaking, the functioning of the Black Sea route is an optimal solution from all points of view.” Kuleba also underscored the necessity of ending the blockade on the Black Sea to further enhance the transportation of Ukrainian grain via land corridors.

