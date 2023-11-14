Ukrainian Forces Utilizing U.S.-Supplied Explosive Munitions in Eastern Conflict Zones

In the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine, reports have emerged of Ukrainian troops deploying explosive munitions supplied by the United States in their operations along the front lines. Such utilization of cluster munitions by the Ukrainian forces has attracted attention and sparked debates on the consequences of employing such weaponry in a warfare setting.

Cluster munitions are a type of explosive device that can be air-dropped or ground-launched, dispersing smaller submunitions over a wide area upon impact. These submunitions can cause considerable damage to both military targets and civilian infrastructure. Due to concerns over the long-lasting risks they pose, cluster munitions have been banned by a number of countries through the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which Ukraine has not ratified.

While Ukrainian authorities argue that the deployment of these U.S.-supplied cluster munitions is a necessary measure to push back against armed separatist groups, critics of their use highlight the risk of collateral damage and the potential harm posed to civilian populations in conflict-affected areas. The deployment of such weaponry can pose threats even after the termination of active hostilities, as unexploded submunitions can still cause harm to unsuspecting civilians, making land safe for use, or aid in reconstructing the affected areas significantly more challenging.

Why are cluster munitions controversial?

Cluster munitions are considered controversial due to the indiscriminate nature of their deployment. The wide dispersal of submunitions makes it difficult to limit their impact solely to military targets, increasing the risk of harm to civilians and infringing upon international humanitarian law principles. The potential long-term effects of unexploded submunitions further compound the issue, as these devices can remain active for extended periods, posing a threat to civilian populations, including children.

What are the concerns regarding the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine?

The concerns surrounding the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine are primarily centered on the potential harm to civilian populations and the long-lasting impact on the affected areas. The detonation of these explosive devices has the potential to cause significant civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the conflict zones. Additionally, the presence of unexploded submunitions after hostilities have ceased poses a substantial risk to civilians, hindering post-conflict recovery and the safe return of displaced populations.

Are cluster munitions banned internationally?

While cluster munitions are not universally banned, the majority of countries have prohibited their use through the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM). The CCM aims to eradicate the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of cluster munitions, as well as provide appropriate assistance to victims and support in clearance efforts of contaminated areas. However, it is important to note that Ukraine is not a signatory to the CCM and therefore is not bound by its provisions.

As the conflict in Eastern Ukraine persists, the utilization of cluster munitions by Ukrainian forces further underlines the complex nature of the ongoing conflict and the challenges faced in protecting civilian populations. Efforts to mitigate the indiscriminate harm caused by such explosive devices and find peaceful resolutions remain imperative to address the humanitarian consequences of the conflict effectively.