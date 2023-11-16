Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, military units trained and armed by the United States and its allies are encountering difficulties on the battlefield. Equipped with advanced weapons and hailed as the leading force in a major offensive, these troops have struggled against dense Russian minefields and constant enemy fire. In some cases, units have become disoriented or delayed their attacks, resulting in disadvantages.

Recognizing the need for a change in strategy, Ukrainian military commanders have shifted their focus to wearing down Russian forces using long-range artillery and missiles instead of risking their troops in minefields. A troop surge is also underway, with additional Western-trained forces launching smaller, targeted attacks to break through Russian lines.

However, early results have been mixed. While Ukrainian troops have managed to retake a few villages, they have not achieved significant gains like they did in previous offensives. The complex training in Western tactics has provided little respite in the face of relentless Russian artillery barrages.

This shift in tactics raises questions about the effectiveness of the training provided by the West and the billions of dollars’ worth of weapons supplied to Ukraine. It remains uncertain whether these investments have successfully transformed the Ukrainian military into a NATO-standard fighting force.

Critics argue that the assumption that a few months of training could convert Ukrainian units into fighting in a style similar to American forces was flawed. They suggest that it may have been more beneficial to help Ukrainian troops fight in the most effective way they already know.

On the other hand, President Vladimir Putin of Russia seems to be employing a strategy of attrition, waiting for Ukraine and its allies to exhaust themselves. American officials are concerned that reverting to old tactics could deplete Ukraine’s ammunition supplies and play into Putin’s hands.

The Biden administration had hoped that the Western-trained Ukrainian brigades, comprising tens of thousands of troops, would demonstrate the superiority of the American way of warfare. By empowering senior enlisted soldiers to make quick decisions and implementing combined arms tactics, the United States aimed to showcase a more efficient approach compared to the attrition tactics employed by the Russians.

However, the Western-trained brigades only received a few weeks of combined arms training. Consequently, they made several mistakes at the start of the counteroffensive, including running into mines and failing to coordinate attacks effectively.

Moreover, during the initial weeks of the operation, around 20% of the weaponry dispatched by Ukraine was damaged or destroyed. This included tanks and armored personnel carriers, critical assets that were supposed to aid in repelling Russian forces.

Experts highlight the challenges of implementing newly learned tactics in a high-pressure combat situation, particularly when faced with a defensive enemy. They note that the Ukrainian troops were given a tall order to quickly adapt to new equipment, develop unit cohesion, and navigate difficult battle scenarios.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine acknowledged the slower-than-expected progress of the counteroffensive in late July. He attributed the delays to a lack of ammunition and properly trained brigades equipped with advanced weaponry.

It is clear that the Ukrainian troops trained by the West are facing obstacles in executing Western-style warfare. As the conflict continues, Ukraine will need to reassess its tactics and find a balance between the lessons learned from its Western allies and the realities of its own battlefield experiences.

