The Ukrainian army has recently made a strategic decision to shift its fighting tactics away from the U.S. methods it had previously adopted and towards tactics that are more familiar and effective for its own troops. The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine has faced significant challenges in the first few weeks, despite being equipped with advanced American weapons and having the reputation as a vanguard force. Ukrainian troops became ensnared in dense minefields, enduring constant artillery fire and attacks from helicopter gunships. They encountered issues such as units getting lost, delayed attacks, and poor overall performance.

Recognizing the need to change course, Ukrainian military commanders have altered their tactics. Instead of plunging headfirst into minefields, they are focusing on wearing down Russian forces using long-range missiles and artillery. A troop surge is currently underway in the southern region of Ukraine, with Western-trained forces launching smaller-scale attacks designed to break through Russian lines.

However, the results of this shift in tactics have been mixed. While Ukrainian troops have managed to retake a few villages, they have not yet achieved the sweeping gains seen in previous successes. The Ukrainian military’s adoption of Western maneuvers has not provided them with the expected advantages against the barrage of Russian artillery they face.

This change in tactics highlights the failure of NATO’s hopes for significant advances by Ukrainian forces armed with new weapons and Western training. It raises questions about the quality and effectiveness of the training provided by Western allies, as well as the ability of the billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to transform the Ukrainian military into a NATO-standard fighting force.

The evolving situation in Ukraine also aligns with President Vladimir V. Putin’s strategy of waiting out Ukraine and its allies, aiming to win the war by exhausting them. The return to old tactics risks depleting Ukraine’s ammunition supplies and plays into Putin’s hands in a war of attrition.

While Western officials had hoped the Western-trained brigades would demonstrate the superiority of American-style warfare, the Ukrainian troops had limited time to train in combined arms tactics. As a result, they made crucial mistakes at the start of the counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military faced a significant challenge in implementing newly learned tactics in the face of the Russian defensive onslaught.

Overall, Ukraine’s shift in tactics reflects their need to adapt to the challenges they face on the ground. This ongoing conflict underscores the complexity of modern warfare and the importance of tailoring strategies to the specific circumstances faced by each military force.