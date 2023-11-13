Ukrainian Forces Face Intense Russian Assault in Avdiivka Amid Southern Counteroffensive

In a volatile escalation of the conflict, Ukrainian troops find themselves under a relentless Russian offensive in the war-torn city of Avdiivka. Meanwhile, there are reports of some progress in the southern theater as Ukrainian forces undertake a counteroffensive.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, released a video on the messaging app Telegram, showing him in discussion with officers stationed in Avdiivka and Kupiansk – a town further north that has experienced heightened Russian attacks. Zaluzhnyi’s comments attached to the video revealed that the enemy is persisting in their attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses and encircle Avdiivka. Their tactics involve the deployment of assault units, substantial armored reinforcements, and utilization of aircraft and artillery.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the southern group of Ukrainian forces, recently revealed in an interview with national television that Avdiivka is under continuous pressure. He also mentioned the enemy’s regrouping and initiation of fresh assaults in the area.

Notably, Avdiivka has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. The town, recognized for its large coking plant, valiantly withstood the Russian-backed separatist advance in 2014 that resulted in the occupation of significant portions of eastern Ukraine. Avdiivka, alongside Bakhmut to the northeast, experienced relentless attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The current population of Avdiivka, which previously stood at 32,000, has dwindled to approximately 1,600 residents.

Kupiansk, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a rapid advancement through the northeastern region of the country last year, now faces renewed aggression from Russian forces striving to reclaim it. General Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Ukrainian troops surrounding Kupiansk are resolutely maintaining their defensive positions, despite the challenging circumstances.

According to Russian reports on the ongoing clashes, their forces successfully eliminated a command center near Avdiivka and repelled eleven Ukrainian offensives near Kupiansk.

While the situation in Avdiivka remains perilous, there is some positive news regarding the southern offensive. Spokesperson Shtupun disclosed that Ukrainian troops participating in the counteroffensive, launched four months ago, have made progress in the southern theatre. Their objective is to advance towards the Sea of Azov and sever the land bridge that connects Russian-held positions in the east and south of Ukraine. Troops have managed to gain 400 meters (a quarter of a mile) southwest of the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. Verbove is located a short distance east of Robotyne, a village recaptured by Ukrainian forces in their southward drive a month ago.

The Institute for the Study of War, an esteemed U.S. think tank and research group, stated that Ukrainian forces appear to have successfully breached the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. However, there has been no official comment from Kyiv regarding this report.

Significantly, when Ukrainian troops regained control of parts of the Kherson region last year, Russian forces retreated from its largest city – also called Kherson. However, they continue to shell the city from positions on the opposite bank.

Further developments in this evolving conflict are closely monitored by international observers as both sides attempt to gain a strategic advantage.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current situation in Avdiivka?

A: Ukrainian troops are currently facing an intense Russian assault in Avdiivka, with the enemy relentlessly attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses and encircle the city.

Q: What progress has been made in the southern theater?

A: Ukrainian forces engaged in the counteroffensive have managed to advance 400 meters southwest of the village of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Q: Is there any news about the breach of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region?

A: The Institute for the Study of War has reported that Ukrainian forces appear to have broken through on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, although Kyiv has not officially commented on this.

Q: What is the current population of Avdiivka?

A: Approximately 1,600 residents remain in Avdiivka, a significant decline from the pre-war population of 32,000.

Q: What is the significance of Avdiivka and Kupiansk in the conflict?

A: Avdiivka is seen as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, having valiantly defended against Russian-backed separatist advances in 2014. Kupiansk, on the other hand, was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year but is now facing renewed aggression from Russian forces.