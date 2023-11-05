Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Air Bases in Attempt to Weaken Air Superiority

Ukrainian forces have recently intensified their efforts to undermine Russia’s air superiority in the ongoing war by targeting Russian military air bases deep within Russian territory. The latest drone strike took place at the Shaykovka Russian military air facility, located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian border. This follows another drone strike at the Soltsy military airfield in the Novgorod region.

Russia’s dominance in the skies has been a significant obstacle for Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Ukrainian forces have been facing the challenge of navigating dense minefields and multiple layers of defenses, while also dealing with regular aerial attacks from Russian forces.

Recognizing the urgency of acquiring advanced fighter jets to counter Russia’s air power, Ukraine has sought assistance from its allies. The Netherlands and Denmark have recently agreed to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, considering them to be a potential game-changer in the conflict. However, it will take several months to train Ukrainian pilots to operate these aircraft effectively. In the meantime, Ukraine has chosen to target Russian air bases as a means to weaken Russia’s air power.

The Shaykovka military air base houses Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range bombers, which have been utilized by Russia to launch attacks on Ukrainian targets throughout the conflict. Ukrainian authorities have reported that aircraft from Shaykovka recently launched cruise missiles towards Ukraine. In the latest drone attack on Shaykovka, at least one aircraft was damaged, according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.

Yusov revealed that this drone strike was carried out in coordination with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry from within Russian territory. He also stated that Ukraine has performed various tasks from inside Russia in similar circumstances. While Russia has not officially commented on this incident, reports from Russian social media blogs indicate that a Ukrainian drone crashed at the Shaykovka base, resulting in the damage of an unused aircraft.

These targeted strikes on Russian air bases showcase Ukraine’s determination to challenge Russian air superiority in the conflict. As the war rages on, both sides continue to seek strategic advantages to gain the upper hand and achieve their respective goals.