Unbeknownst to the public eye, a clandestine war has been brewing between Ukraine and Russia. In a world where appearances can be deceiving, even a seemingly ordinary car carrying a mother and her daughter can hold lethal secrets. Ukrainian spies, with deep ties to the CIA, have been waging a shadow war against Russia, employing covert tactics and elaborate plots that often go unnoticed.

One such operation involved a hidden compartment in a pet carrier, strategically placed to conceal bomb components. Weeks later, the bomb detonated just outside Moscow, signaling that Russia’s heartland was not immune to the violence of war. This attack, along with others including bombings, drone strikes, and naval sabotage, are part of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s invasion in 2014.

These operations, although extreme, are not impulsive retaliations. They are the result of years of collaboration between Ukrainian spy agencies and the CIA. Since 2015, the CIA has invested significant resources, both financial and training, to transform Ukraine’s Soviet-formed services into powerful allies against Moscow. The agency has provided Ukraine with advanced surveillance systems, shared intelligence, and even built new headquarters for its military intelligence agency.

The extent of the CIA’s involvement with Ukraine’s security services has remained largely undisclosed until now. U.S. intelligence officials are quick to emphasize that the agency has not participated in targeted killings, but rather focused on enhancing intelligence-gathering capabilities. This collaboration, however, has raised concerns about complicity and the ethical implications of Ukraine’s lethal operations.

While some argue that these missions are justified acts of self-defense, others question the targeting of civilians rather than individuals directly involved in the conflict. The daughter of a pro-war nationalist, killed in a car bombing, exemplifies the complex decisions made by Ukrainian officials. As Ukraine becomes bolder in its intelligence operations, concerns arise about the potential consequences for Ukraine’s strategic goals, such as achieving membership in NATO and the European Union.

The birth of Ukraine’s intelligence services, proficient in covert operations, draws comparisons to Mossad in the 1970s. While these operations may pose risks for Russia, they also carry broader risks for Ukraine itself. The ramifications of Ukraine’s cutthroat tactics, if they were to escalate or target Russians in third countries, could strain relationships with allies and undermine its strategic objectives.

This article is based on interviews with numerous intelligence and security officials from Ukraine, the U.S., and Western countries, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The information has been carefully vetted to ensure accuracy and reliability, with key details verified by independent sources. The CIA has declined to comment on its partnership with Ukraine.

