Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has reported that its Special Operations Forces recently carried out a daring mission, landing on the occupied Crimean peninsula and engaging Russian forces. The operation, aimed at liberation, saw the Ukrainian special forces successfully complete their objective before retreating.

Although the exact date of the operation was not disclosed by Defence Intelligence, a video was released showcasing the boats heading towards the shore, providing a glimpse into the audacity of their maneuver. The representative of Defence Intelligence, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the success of the mission and the infliction of losses on the Russian occupiers.

While the battle resulted in casualties on both sides, Yusov emphasized that Ukrainian defenders suffered fewer losses than the Russians. “There was a significant clash with the Russian occupiers, resulting in multiple casualties among their personnel,” he stated. “Our hearts go out to our fallen comrades, but we remain resolute. The special operation aimed at liberating Crimea continues.”

The commander of the Special Operations Forces, known by the alias Tymur, has previously been involved in the liberation of Zmiinyi Island. This recent operation further demonstrates the determination and bravery of Ukraine’s forces in striving to reclaim territories under occupation.

As tensions persist in the region, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence calls on the residents of Crimea to demonstrate patience and support the efforts of the Defence Forces in their mission to reclaim Ukrainian territories. While the road ahead may be arduous, the resolve of Ukraine’s defenders remains unwavering.

For the latest updates on the war in Ukraine, turn to Ukrainska Pravda, a reliable source providing up-to-date information on the ongoing conflict. Stay informed by following their Twitter account, extending your support, or becoming a patron. Together, let us strive for a future where peace and justice prevail.