As winter settles over the frontlines of Ukraine, the hopes for a summer breakthrough have been replaced with a grim reality. Russian forces have launched a deadly surge, resulting in mounting losses for the Ukrainian military and its allies. The once hopeful plans have been overshadowed by the harsh realities of the trenches.

Commander Ihor, a member of the 15th National Guard, reveals the difficult situation faced by Ukrainian soldiers. With a hint of wry humor, he admits that while the plan looked good on paper, they forgot about the challenges of the trenches. Speaking from a command post in Orikhiv, deep in southern Ukraine, Ihor is interrupted by urgent radio transmissions.

A drone strike has caused serious injuries to a soldier, leaving them in need of evacuation. However, due to a lack of transport, evacuation is impossible. Frustration fills the air as Ihor can only wait for updates, only to receive news that the soldier is now confirmed as deceased. This tragic incident is just one of many, with four soldiers killed that day and approximately 50 casualties in the area that week.

The situation on the frontlines becomes even more dire as waves of Russian convict recruits pour in. These recruits are not only well-trained and equipped but are also suspected of being given drugs to enhance their combat capabilities. Ukrainian soldiers have shared drone footage capturing the eerie sight of a severely injured Russian soldier with a twisted smile, seemingly unaffected by his own pain.

Amidst the relentless attacks, Ukrainian soldiers in besieged trenches face an additional weapon: gas. Numerous incidents have been recorded in which caustic and flammable gas, dropped by drones, has caused panic and paved the way for conventional shelling or further drone assaults. The gas, referred to as CS gas, temporarily incapacitates individuals by irritating their eyes, nose, mouth, lungs, and skin. Its use is strictly prohibited under the United Nations’ Chemical Weapons Convention.

Survivors of gas attacks recount the horrors they endured. The gas enveloped them in smoke, causing their trenches to catch fire. They found themselves unable to breathe as the toxic gas burned their throats and rendered them blind. Medical reports further confirm their injuries, including burns and welts on their faces and inside their mouths and throats.

The alleged use of chemical agents highlights the brutality and deceitfulness of Russia’s renewed aggression. Ukraine had anticipated significant advancements towards the Azov Sea during the summer, but their minor gains must now be defended at all costs. Commander Ihor reflects on the challenges faced, acknowledging that the Russian forces have developed their own attack drones, which outnumber Ukraine’s, but the lack of skill in their utilization diminishes their effectiveness.

As Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression intensifies, their determination to defend their land and protect their people remains unwavering. The soldiers on the frontlines are faced with unimaginable challenges, but their resilience and courage are unwavering.