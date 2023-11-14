A Ukrainian soldier who recently lost his leg in battle has expressed a somber perspective on the ongoing war against Russia. Ruslan Proektor, 52, shared his regret about joining the military and voiced his doubts about volunteering again. This sentiment, although relatively rare, is starting to spread among soldiers who feel ill-prepared for the conflict.

Proektor recounted stepping on a Russian mine earlier this summer, resulting in the loss of his leg. Another soldier who came to his aid also fell victim to a land mine, causing additional injuries. Recovering in Kyiv, Proektor revealed that if given the choice, he would decline joining the military once more. He pointed out the lack of proper preparation for soldiers being sent to the front lines, expressing his unwillingness to be surrounded by unmotivated individuals.

While it remains unclear which brigade Proektor served in or if he had prior military experience, Ukraine is currently engaged in a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the east and south of the country. Many troops participating in these battles are hastily trained units, recently equipped in NATO countries. Unfortunately, these troops have suffered heavier casualties compared to more seasoned but under-equipped units.

Military analyst Michael Kofman highlighted the significance of inadequate training, emphasizing the challenge of assembling cohesive units capable of combat against well-prepared defenses. Some brigades trained by Western countries have even abandoned US-taught tactics as they proved ineffective. Instead, Ukrainian soldiers have resorted to utilizing artillery and missile barrages to confront Russian positions.

Proektor’s pessimism about the war is shared by others interviewed by The Washington Post. The disappointing counteroffensive has weakened the prevailing sentiment of Ukrainian unity and defiance, leading to fading hopes among some individuals.

