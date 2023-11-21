Amidst the sprawling landscapes of modern warfare, a Ukrainian sniper shatters barriers and ushers in a new era of marksmanship. Armed with the formidable “Lord of the Horizon” rifle, this exceptional marksman claims to have clinched the world record for the longest confirmed kill, eliminating a Russian soldier from an astonishing distance of nearly 2.5 miles.

The previous record was held by a Canadian special operations sniper who achieved a kill shot at a range of 2.2 miles in Iraq back in 2017. However, the Ukrainian sniper’s remarkable feat surpasses this benchmark, pushing the boundaries of what was once considered possible on the battlefield.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in a press statement, proudly declared the sniper’s historic achievement, emphasizing the groundbreaking impact their snipers are making in the realm of long-range shooting. This claim of supremacy signifies the significant strides being made by Ukrainian snipers, demonstrating their exceptional effectiveness at extraordinary distances.

Although video footage capturing the exact moment remains unverified, Ukrainian media outlets have shared what appears to be the compelling scene of the target succumbing to the sniper’s precision. The weapon responsible for this extraordinary shot is the brainchild of the esteemed company MAYAK, known for developing cutting-edge firearms. Equipped with the correct ammunition, this custom-made rifle can propel bullets at supersonic speeds, covering nearly 10,000 feet.

This groundbreaking accomplishment marks a pivotal moment in the history of long-range sniping. It not only surpasses the former British record held by Craig Harrison, who eliminated a Taliban fighter from a distance of 1.54 miles but also underscores the exceptional skill possessed by this Ukrainian sniper.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning another astonishing record held by a British sniper who neutralized six Taliban fighters with a single shot as it triggered the suicide vest worn by one of them. These extraordinary displays of marksmanship highlight the evolving nature of warfare and the increasingly vital role played by snipers on the battlefield.

This world-record feat occurs just a year after Ukraine nearly clinched the record with a sniper eliminating a Russian soldier from 1.7 miles away, marking it as the second-longest confirmed combat kill in history. The continued advancement and innovation in long-range sniping by Ukrainian forces underscore their unwavering commitment to countering the aggression of Putin’s troops in occupied Crimea.

