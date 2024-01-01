At least 21 Russian civilians, including three children, tragically lost their lives, while 110 others were wounded in a devastating attack on the city of Belgorod by Ukrainian forces. Russian authorities deemed this assault to be a direct response to Moscow’s recent major aerial assault on Ukraine. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the attack on downtown Belgorod was extensive and horrific. The Russian Defense Ministry condemned the act and vowed that those responsible will not escape punishment.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in a statement, described the Ukrainian government as attempting to divert attention from their recent failures on the frontlines, while intentionally provoking further actions from Russia. This shelling incident follows Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine since their full-scale invasion commenced, resulting in over 40 fatalities and more than 150 injuries.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions near the border have been a regular occurrence for the past year, often leading to civilian casualties. However, the attack on Belgorod stands out as one of the deadliest assaults reported thus far. While CNN cannot independently verify the exact death toll, it remains clear that innocent lives were lost.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been briefed about the situation in Belgorod and has ordered the deployment of health ministry teams and rescue units from the emergencies ministry to aid those affected by the attack.

