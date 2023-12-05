New Challenges for Ukrainian Retailers Due to the Polish Border Blockade

The ongoing blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish truckers is taking a heavy toll on Ukraine’s businesses. With approximately 2,500 trucks stuck at the border awaiting clearance, the protests have caused significant disruptions to the flow of goods between the two countries. As a result, Ukrainian retailers are facing substantial losses and logistical challenges in delivering imported products to the country.

One day of downtime caused by the border protests costs a single company around Hr 1 million (approximately $27,000) in losses, according to a survey conducted by the European Business Association. The Federation of Employers of Ukraine estimates that the direct losses to the country’s economy have already reached 400 million euros ($437 million) as of November 22nd. Ukrainian exports by truck have also been severely impacted, with a decline from $614 million in October to $465 million in November, according to Ukraine’s trade representative.

The blockade has become a pressing issue for Ukraine as its western border has been a vital lifeline for the country’s companies in light of Russia’s invasion and the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Ukrainian retailers, who heavily rely on imports, are finding it extremely challenging to receive their goods. Increasing the capacity at alternative border crossings is not a quick solution, leading many companies to consider forgoing certain imports altogether.

“While the entry of empty trucks into Ukraine has been allowed, it doesn’t benefit Ukrainian retailers who import goods from abroad for their customers,” warns Natalia Petrivska, executive director at the Ukrainian Food Retail Alliance. She further adds that if the blockade continues, it may not only cause shortages but also result in increased prices for consumers, estimating the overall losses for entrepreneurs to be in the billions of hryvnias.

Among the affected retailers, the largest Ukrainian chain of grocery supermarkets, ATB, has experienced significant disruptions in the delivery of imported products from European countries. The blockade has forced Polish goods, as well as products from Baltic countries, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, to take longer routes through alternative border crossings. This has led to queues at other crossings, increased delivery times, and raised transportation costs.

The availability of imports in retail networks is at risk, and there are concerns about possible shortages and price hikes for consumers. Additionally, the strike is also impacting Polish businesses, as ATB relies heavily on Polish manufacturers for various product categories. The retail chain argues that simply redirecting traffic to other crossings is not a feasible solution without the participation and coordination of partner countries.

The blockage has also caused severe logistical challenges for retailers, as many trucks remain stranded at the Polish border. The increased demand for transportation and difficulties in crossing have led to significant rises in logistics costs. Delivery delays for perishable goods, which now pass through alternative crossings, can extend up to a week, while non-food items may experience even longer delays.

In response to these challenges, retailers are actively reviewing their imported goods assortment. Temporarily, unprofitable items are not being imported, and other products are being delivered through border crossings in neighboring countries with no restrictions but significant delays. The hope remains that the negotiations between Ukraine and Poland will result in a resolution and alleviate the disruptions to cross-border trade.

