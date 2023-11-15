A group of former Ukrainian prisoners of war has come forward with alarming accounts of torture and abuse at a detention facility in southwest Russia. These allegations, if true, would constitute severe violations of international humanitarian law. The ex-detainees, released in prisoner exchanges, claim to have suffered physical and psychological torment at Pre-Trial Detention Facility Number Two in the city of Taganrog.

According to the testimonies of these individuals, their mistreatment included regular beatings, electric shocks, and other forms of violence. Russian officers and guards allegedly carried out these acts as part of daily inspections and interrogations. The prisoners further reported constant threats and intimidation, with some being coerced into providing false confessions. Additionally, detainees were subjected to malnutrition, inadequate medical assistance, and even death within the facility.

Although independent verification of these claims has not been possible, the accounts have been shared with human rights groups and corroborated by other prisoners whenever feasible. Notably, the Russian government has refused access to outside organizations, such as the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to inspect the facility. Prior to the conflict, the prison primarily held Russian prisoners and was never open to external scrutiny.

The Russian defense ministry has remained silent despite multiple requests for comment on the allegations. Past denials of torture and mistreatment by Russian officials are also on record. However, the gravity of the accusations cannot be dismissed, given the consistency of the victims’ testimonies.

Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia are viewed as significant diplomatic achievements amidst the ongoing war. More than 2,500 Ukrainians have been released since the conflict began, while an estimated 10,000 captives are believed to remain in Russian custody according to human rights organizations. It is troubling that nine out of ten former detainees report experiencing torture while in Russian captivity, as claimed by Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman and an individual involved in negotiation efforts with Moscow.

These horrific practices were endured by Artem Seredniak, a senior lieutenant, and his fellow captives during their time in Russian captivity. Seredniak, a key target due to his leadership position, vividly described the harrowing experiences they faced. The prisoners were blindfolded and transported to the Taganrog facility, where they were greeted by an officer who ominously remarked that they would “rot here until the end of [their] lives.” Inside the building, they were subjected to physical abuse at the hands of guards armed with black batons and metal bars, all under the guise of a “reception” process.

Seredniak recounted his separate, distressing interrogation session, where he was stripped down to his underwear and electrocuted. This method was reportedly standard practice for extracting information from prisoners. He discovered that the guards targeted members of the Azov Regiment, a militia group in Mariupol with past far-right associations. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been characterized, in part, by attempts to “de-Nazify” the country, as stated by President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian soldiers were subjected to false accusations of looting and ordering the killing of civilians in Mariupol, despite Seredniak vehemently denying these allegations. The interrogators only ceased their brutal methods when the prisoners provided the answers they wanted to hear. It is these chilling accounts that shed light on the disturbing treatment endured by Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian detention facilities.

