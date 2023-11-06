Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Ukrainian Pilots Campaigning for F-16s

Three Ukrainian military pilots tragically lost their lives on Friday in a collision between two combat training aircraft over a region west of Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s air force. Among them was Andriy Pilshchykov, also known as Juice, who was a passionate advocate for the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and praised Juice for his significant contribution to the country.

Juice, a talented Ukrainian officer fluent in English, was a leader of reforms in the air force and strongly desired to fly an F-16. However, his dreams were cut short as the announcement of the arrival of American planes loomed in the horizon. The crash, which was reported on the air force’s Telegram app, was described as a painful and irreparable loss by the military.

Juice gained notoriety in the early stages of the war when he appealed for American jet fighters while the under-equipped Ukrainian air force struggled to repel Russia’s failed attempts to seize control of the country. Ukraine has been relying on aging Soviet-era fighter jets like the Mig-29, which Juice piloted. In a recent interview with CNN, he expressed his confidence that Ukrainian pilots could learn to fly F-16s within a few months.

The collision occurred during formation flying, a practice that involves planes flying in close proximity to one another. While standard distance is maintained at 50-70 meters, there are instances where planes fly much closer, at just 3-4 meters apart. Sadly, in such situations, there is no time for ejection.

A criminal investigation has been initiated by Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office to determine if there were any violations of flight preparation rules. President Zelenskiy emphasized that it is too early to discuss details, but assured that all circumstances will be thoroughly clarified.

The introduction of F-16s is seen as a significant milestone for Ukraine’s military aviation, marking a new level of capability and increasing security for the nation. This development is anticipated to not only benefit military operations but also revitalize civil aviation in Ukrainian skies.

The loss of these courageous pilots serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in defense of Ukraine’s free skies. The nation will always remember those who dedicated their lives to protecting its sovereignty and security.