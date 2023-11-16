A Bold Move: Ukrainian Partisans Uncover Hidden Fighter Jet Cache

In a daring operation, Ukrainian partisans associated with the “ATESH” movement managed to infiltrate Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Airfield, effectively exposing a secret stash of fighter jets. These guerrilla informants, hailing from the Crimean partisan movement, revealed that Russian troops had relocated their aircraft to this airfield, supposedly for protection, away from the tense Ukrainian border. Some of the combat planes were also being repaired at the location.

The partisans took to their Telegram channel to provide detailed accounts of their reconnaissance mission at the airfield near the village of Vostok. Alongside their reports, they included photographs showcasing the airfield and its aircraft. Though exact figures were not disclosed, information regarding the types of aircraft stationed there was revealed. The coordinates of the airfield were also divulged as 56.323425, 43.8075062.

However, the ATESH movement warned that this relocation might not guarantee the safety of the Russian fighter jets. The ATESH representative further highlighted that the partisan movement regularly conducts similar reconnaissance operations at both Russian military facilities and territories occupied by Russian forces within Ukraine.

When asked why the partisans chose to share the acquired information on social media instead of directly relaying it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ATESH representative clarified that they only disclose information that can be safely shared. Any potentially harmful details are relayed directly to the military. This strategy aims to keep the public informed of the activities of the occupying forces and, importantly, attract new agents to their ranks.

In previous reports, the Ukrainian publication “Verstka” analyzed data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, media outlets, and OSINT researchers. The analysis highlighted multiple successful attacks by Ukrainian special services and the Armed Forces on air bases in Russian regions, occupied Crimea, and Belarus. Just recently, Ukraine launched ATACMS missiles at Russian airfields in the occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk regions, inflicting severe damage on runways, destroying nine helicopters, an air defense launcher, and an ammunition warehouse. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has reportedly managed to destroy or damage several Russian aircraft.

One notable instance occurred on August 9, 2022, at the Saki airfield in Crimea. This attack resulted in the loss of four Su-30SM fighters and seven Su-24M bombers for Russia. Additionally, Ukraine successfully targeted airfields in the Novgorod, Kaluga, and Pskov regions of Russia. These attacks, executed on August 19, 21, and 30, respectively, led to the destruction of two Tu-22M bombers, while four IL-76 transport planes and other unnamed aircraft suffered damages.

Through their relentless efforts, Ukrainian partisans continue to disrupt Russian military operations and expose key hiding spots for fighter jets. These guerrilla fighters remain a formidable force, utilizing various channels to share updates and gather support from both the public and potential recruits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)