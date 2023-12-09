Ukraine Updates Laws on National Minorities’ Rights: A Step Towards European Integration

Ukraine’s Parliament has recently made amendments to the laws concerning the rights of national minorities in the country, with the guidance of the Council of Europe. The modifications have been supported by all factions, signifying a common understanding and collaboration among lawmakers.

The draft law, known as No. 10288-1, aims to address the recommendations put forth by the European Commission. These recommendations are crucial for initiating negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. By implementing these amendments, Ukraine is taking a significant step towards deeper integration with European countries.

The bill includes amendments to various laws, such as those related to local self-government, higher education, education, the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language, full general secondary education, national minorities (societies), and the media. One of the key provisions in the draft law allows privately owned institutions of higher education to choose the language of instruction freely. This language must be one of the official languages of the European Union. Importantly, the study of the state language is still ensured as a separate academic discipline.

Furthermore, the draft law guarantees the rights of national minorities to use their language in the educational process alongside the state language. This provision acknowledges and respects the diversity within Ukrainian society, nurturing inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for education.

In line with the amendments, individuals belonging to national minorities whose languages are official languages of the EU have the right to continue their general secondary education in their respective minority language, if they started before September 1, 2018.

These amendments reflect Ukraine’s commitment to protect and promote the rights of its national minorities, aligning the country’s legislation with international standards and recommendations. By embracing linguistic diversity, Ukraine is fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity for all its citizens.

This development in Ukraine’s legal framework is a demonstration of the country’s dedication to European values and aspirations for deeper integration. As Ukraine continues its journey towards EU membership, it is crucial to ensure the protection of minority rights and create an inclusive society that upholds the principles of equality and respect.

