Ukraine Demonstrates Naval Capabilities with Strike on Russian Port

Ukraine showcased its expanding naval capabilities with a drone strike on a major Russian port, causing damage to a Russian warship. This significant attack on Novorossiysk, a commercial port that houses a naval base, shipbuilding yards, and an oil terminal, highlighted Kyiv’s increasing potential in the Black Sea conflict. Moreover, it disrupted maritime traffic for several hours, marking the first instance of a Russian port being targeted in the nearly 18-month-long war.

The strike on Novorossiysk occurred just 60 miles east of Crimea, soon after Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have thwarted another attack near the disputed region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for pushing back against the aggressor state. However, it is worth mentioning that Ukrainian officials typically do not claim responsibility for such attacks immediately.

The damaged Russian warship, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, was left unable to perform combat functions, according to an anonymous official from the SBU. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed the vessel leaking oil, and social media images depicted the ship listing.

While Russia maintains a far superior navy in the ongoing conflict, Ukraine’s recent strike demonstrates the changing nature of warfare. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelenskyy, emphasized how drones are revolutionizing the rules of the game and undermining the value of the Russian fleet. These advancements in Ukrainian tactics, coupled with the end of a grain export deal and the subsequent untying of Kyiv’s hands, could lead to an escalation in attacks on Russian ships.

Despite the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s dominance, Ukraine has proven its ability to strike back. It previously sank the fleet’s flagship, the Moskva missile cruiser, and destroyed the Saratov landing ship in the occupied port of Berdyansk. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled the recent attack by destroying two Ukrainian sea drones, reports and footage suggest that the Olenegorsky Gornyak was indeed damaged.

The strike on Novorossiysk and the wider conflict in the Black Sea highlight the shifting dynamics of naval power in the region. As Ukraine continues to develop its naval capabilities, the battle for control of the Black Sea becomes increasingly fierce.