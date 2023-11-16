In a revelation that rattled international relations, it has come to light that a Ukrainian military officer played a role in coordinating last year’s attack on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline. This information, divulged by anonymous sources in Ukraine and Europe, points to a complex web of intrigue and brings forth a plethora of questions about the motives and implications of the incident.

The September 2022 explosions, which tore through the pipeline off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm, resulted in the rupture of three out of four gas lines, disrupting the delivery of Russian gas to Europe. The act was met with swift condemnation, with Washington and NATO branding it as an act of sabotage, while Moscow labeled it as international terrorism.

Roman Chervinsky, a former intelligence official who had served in the Ukrainian military’s special forces, has been implicated as the coordinator of a team responsible for the attack. However, it is important to note that he maintained his innocence and denied any involvement. The Ukrainian military expressed its lack of knowledge regarding these claims, while government agencies like the foreign ministry and domestic security service refrained from immediate responses.

Interestingly, the Washington Post’s report also hinted at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s lack of awareness regarding the operation. Zelenskyy, who has consistently denied Ukraine’s role in the Nord Stream incident, recently replaced the head of the country’s special operations forces, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

The repercussions of the Nord Stream attack have prompted Germany, Denmark, and Sweden to launch investigations into the matter. The explosions not only caused significant damage to the pipeline but also triggered a methane leak that lasted for several days, posing environmental concerns.

It is worth noting that Chervinsky is currently under arrest for exceeding authority in a separate incident involving an attempt to convince a Russian pilot to defect to Ukraine. Investigators posit that this act led to a deadly Russian attack on a Ukrainian air base. Chervinsky, an outspoken critic of President Zelenskyy’s administration, claims that the charges against him are politically motivated and that he was merely following orders.

As this complex web unravels, it raises a multitude of questions for which answers are yet to emerge. Who orchestrated the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline? What were their motivations? How will this revelation impact Ukraine’s international standing? What will be the outcomes of the ongoing investigations?

Only time and diligent investigation will provide the answers to these pressing questions. Until then, the true story behind the shadows of the Nord Stream attack remains a topic of speculation and intrigue.

