In a remarkable display of naval power, the Ukrainian Navy has successfully destroyed 15 Russian warships and inflicted serious damage on 12 others in the Black Sea. These impressive achievements were reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on November 17th.

While not all of the destruction and damage can be attributed to Ukrainian drones, they played a significant role in the operations. The utilization of unmanned systems by Ukraine has elevated them to a new level in naval warfare. They possess a dedicated brigade of drones capable of performing both reconnaissance and attack missions underwater and on the surface.

The effectiveness of the Ukrainian forces has resulted in a decline in Russian capabilities within the Black Sea. Pletenchuk stated that the Russians are now on the defensive, although they still possess cruise missile carriers that pose a threat.

In response to these developments, Ukraine remains committed to degrading the Russian Black Sea fleet. Pletenchuk affirmed that they will expand their influence at the earliest opportunity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the success of their operations, revealing that Russia’s naval fleet was forced to retreat from the eastern region of the Black Sea due to attacks on their headquarters and port infrastructure.

Furthermore, there is evidence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicting significant damage on the Russian Navy’s Askold small missile carrier. The strike that took place in a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea has left the vessel in a dire state, potentially beyond repair.

The Ukrainian Navy’s triumphs highlight their growing dominance in the Black Sea. Their proficiency and determination have positioned them as a leading force in modern naval warfare.

