New article: Tragic Loss of Young Ukrainian Musicians Highlights the Brutality of War

In a heartbreaking incident that underscores the devastating toll of war, two Ukrainian musicians were killed in a Russian airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Svitlana Siemieikina, just 18 years old, and Kristina Spitsyna, 21, were known for their soulful lyrics that resonated with the hopes and fears of their fellow Ukrainians. Their musical talents, once a beacon of hope, have now become a haunting requiem for their own lives.

The tragic loss of these young artists has sparked an outpouring of grief across social media platforms in Ukraine. Thousands of people are mourning the untimely deaths of Svitlana and Kristina, who had already formed a strong bond over their shared passion for music. Svitlana’s father, Yuriy Siemieikin, shared his sorrow from the gravesite where the two friends were laid to rest side by side. The graves were adorned with colorful wreaths and fluttering blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.

Although the family chose not to play the duo’s songs at the funeral, Yuriy decided to play some of their music through his car speakers when he returned to the burial site the next day. It was a poignant tribute to the talent and potential that was needlessly cut short.

These young musicians were playing their songs on the streets of Zaporizhzhia just moments before the fateful airstrike. The girls had entrusted their equipment to Svitlana’s boyfriend and went to a park for a brief respite. Tragically, in the span of two minutes and within a 300-meter distance, their lives were ruthlessly taken away.

Ukrainian officials have confirmed that the Russian rocket hit a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, causing the deaths of Svitlana, Kristina, and injuring nine other people, including an 11-month-old baby. The attack also damaged a church and several shops. Russia has denied targeting Ukrainian civilians or civilian infrastructure, and there has been no public reaction from Moscow regarding this incident.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner estimates that 9,083 civilians have lost their lives. However, the actual number is believed to be higher due to the challenges of obtaining accurate information in areas affected by ongoing conflict.

Svitlana’s father, who was at home when he heard the distant explosion, rushed to the scene with Kristina’s mother, Halyna Spitsyna. Despite their desperate efforts, they arrived to find Svitlana already deceased and Kristina clinging to life. Sadly, Kristina would later succumb to her injuries.

Svitlana’s musical journey began with a love for rock bands like Queen and Nirvana, but as she honed her skills, she transitioned to Ukrainian artists, drawing inspiration from their songs. Alongside Kristina, she formed the musical duo known as the Similar Girls and composed their own music. Svitlana, who was also a foreign languages student, dreamed of visiting South Korea one day as a devotee of K-pop.

Kristina, on the other hand, grew up surrounded by musicians and dancing since she was a young child. Her passion for singing blossomed after witnessing performances on stage. She and Svitlana grew closer about three years ago when Kristina joined a band where Svitlana played the guitar. Despite initial setbacks in their street performances, the duo persisted and gained confidence in their abilities.

Their musical escapades took them to various cities in Ukraine, including Dnipro and Kyiv, where they performed in bars, cafes, street corners, and even entertained Ukrainian soldiers. Kristina’s father, who served on the front lines as a private in the National Guard of Ukraine, expressed his unit’s condolences, recognizing the girls’ generous efforts in supporting the military.

Amidst the turmoil of war, some family members had contemplated leaving the country, but Svitlana’s father, being of military age, was unable to do so. His wife, Anna, chose to stay by his side as well. Svitlana, too, refused to abandon her homeland.

The tragic deaths of Svitlana and Kristina are a painful reminder of the relentless violence and destruction brought about by war. Their loss has left a void in the hearts of their loved ones, as well as in the music scene of Ukraine. Let us remember their talent, their dreams, and their spirit, as we strive for a world where music can flourish without fear.