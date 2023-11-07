Ukraine Orders Evacuation of 37 Settlements Amid Increased Shelling

In a response to heightened shelling by Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for 37 settlements in the Kharkiv region’s Kupyansk district. It is estimated that approximately 11,000 people will be evacuated. This development comes as the Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive in the south and east of the country, and both Russia and Ukraine report downing drones near their respective capital regions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military has reported that there were 25 combat clashes at the front on August 10. Russian forces carried out “unsuccessful offensive actions” in multiple areas around Kupyansk, while Ukrainian forces near Avdiyivsk faced heavy fire but managed to hold back the advance of Russian troops. Throughout the day, Russian troops launched three missile and 49 air strikes, as well as fired 36 rocket salvo missiles at Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

While Ukrainian forces have made progress in their offensive in certain areas, they have also encountered strong resistance from Russian forces, who have been relocating units and troops. The situation in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya remains tense, with locals still recovering from an aerial attack that occurred on August 9. The Ukrainian General Staff has stated that it successfully repelled Russian offensives in the region.

In response to the downing of drones approaching the Russian capital, Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports have introduced tighter restrictions on incoming aircraft as a precautionary measure. This has led to minor flight delays. The Russian Defense Ministry also reported intercepting two drones near Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, while nine other Ukrainian drones were destroyed around Crimea after being jammed.

The Ukrainian military has announced the destruction of seven Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that flew into Ukraine from the Kursk region. Additionally, reports have emerged of explosions in the Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions, including the destruction of an oil depot in Dubna. However, RFE/RL cannot independently verify claims made by either side in the areas of heavy fighting.

As tensions continue to escalate, the Ukrainian Navy has established “temporary corridors” for civilian vessels to navigate to and from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. These corridors are aimed at aiding vessels willing to accept the risk posed by the ongoing conflict. The routes will primarily be used for civilian vessels and grain shipments, which have been a source of contention since Russia’s invasion began earlier this year.

The situation in Ukraine remains fluid, with both sides engaged in ongoing hostilities. The safety and well-being of civilians continue to be a top priority for Ukrainian authorities as they work to protect their territory from Russian aggression.