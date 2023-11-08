In a recent clash near Avdiivka, Russian troops incurred heavy losses in manpower and equipment as Ukrainian defenders thwarted their advance. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces shared a video on social media showcasing the aftermath of the skirmish, revealing the impact of their successful defense.

During the confrontation, soldiers from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment identified a convoy of Russian armored vehicles advancing towards Avdiivka. Swiftly, Ukrainian defenders mobilized their resources, deploying drones, Javelin anti-tank weapons, and mortars to halt the enemy’s progress. The effectiveness of their response can be witnessed in the drone footage, capturing direct hits on multiple Russian vehicles followed by secondary explosions.

This recent clash marks a significant setback for Moscow’s troops in their bid to encircle Avdiivka. The losses suffered by the Russian forces include four armored personnel carriers, two tanks, and numerous soldiers. The video evidence underscores the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian defenders, who have demonstrated their ability to hold the line and inflict substantial damage on the enemy.

The intensified attacks launched by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast have had dire consequences for their own manpower and equipment. Kyiv has reported heavy casualties resulting from these assaults, significantly weakening the Russian offensive capabilities. This outcome offers a testament to the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainian military, whose steadfastness remains unshaken.

As the conflict in Avdiivka continues, it becomes increasingly clear that the Ukrainian defenders are resolute in their mission to protect their territory. The international community must remain vigilant and support Ukraine in its efforts to maintain stability and sovereignty. The losses suffered by Russian troops serve as a reminder that aggression will not go unanswered and that the defenders of Avdiivka will not yield.