In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that a high-ranking Ukrainian military officer with close ties to the country’s intelligence services played a central role in the bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline. This covert operation, which took place last year, has sparked multiple criminal investigations and has been described by U.S. and Western officials as a dangerous attack on Europe’s energy infrastructure.

Roman Chervinsky, a decorated 48-year-old colonel who served in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, acted as the coordinator of the Nord Stream operation. He was responsible for managing logistics and support for a team of six individuals who carried out the attack using a sailboat and deep-sea diving equipment to place explosive charges on the gas pipelines. Three explosions on September 26, 2022, caused severe damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, leaving only one gas link intact.

Contrary to previous reports, Chervinsky did not act alone nor did he plan the operation. He took orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officials who reported to Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the country’s highest-ranking military officer. These new revelations shed light on the complex dynamics and internal rivalries within Ukraine’s wartime government, where military and intelligence establishments often clash with political leadership.

The bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline was a significant event, targeting civilian infrastructure that provides energy to millions of people in Europe. Although Russia’s Gazprom owns a majority stake in Nord Stream, Western energy companies are also partners and have invested billions in the project. Ukraine has long argued that Nord Stream would enable Russia to bypass Ukrainian pipelines, depriving Ukraine of vital transit revenue.

Chervinsky’s role in the operation demonstrates his close connections to Ukraine’s military and security leaders. As a senior officer who has served in various positions within the military intelligence agency and Ukraine’s Security Service, he has been involved in other secretive operations as well. These include luring fighters for Russia’s Wagner mercenary group into Belarus with the aim of capturing them and planning operations to eliminate pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine.

Despite mounting evidence against him, Chervinsky has denied any involvement in the sabotage of the pipelines. He claims that these speculations are part of Russian propaganda without any basis. However, he is currently being held in a Kyiv jail on charges of abusing his power, stemming from a separate plot to lure a Russian pilot to defect to Ukraine. Chervinsky insists that his arrest and prosecution are politically motivated due to his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration.

These revelations raise serious questions about the level of knowledge and involvement of top Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky, in the Nord Stream operation. Zelensky has publicly denied any Ukrainian involvement and claimed that he gives orders accordingly as the president. However, it appears that the operation was specifically designed to keep Zelensky unaware of its details.

The fallout from the Nord Stream pipeline attack has strained diplomatic relations between Ukraine and other countries, including the United States. The attack on such a vital energy infrastructure has highlighted the vulnerability of Europe’s energy networks and raised concerns about future attacks. Investigations into the incident continue, but the revelations about Chervinsky’s role provide the most direct evidence to date of Ukraine’s military and security leadership’s connection to this controversial act of sabotage.

