The Tragic Loss of Ukrainian Kickboxing Champion Serhiy Lysiuk

Ukraine is grappling with the devastating news of the untimely demise of renowned sports master and accomplished kickboxer, Serhiy Lysiuk. Lysiuk, a decorated champion at both the European and global levels, passed away while receiving intensive care treatment after sustaining critical injuries, including the loss of a leg, from a mine explosion on the front line.

The Physical Education Faculty of the Taras Shevchenko National University in Chernihiv expressed their profound sorrow on November 22nd, declaring, “Chernihiv has bid farewell to the extraordinary kickboxing talent, Serhiy Lysiuk, lost as a consequence of the wretched warfare.” The heartfelt message conveyed their deep condolences to Lysiuk’s wife, Olena Bibik, as well as to his family, friends, and loved ones during this immensely challenging time.

Lysiuk actively served in the territorial defense forces during the full-scale Russian invasion and valiantly fought on the Donbas front. His selfless dedication to the protection of his homeland exemplified the valor and unwavering spirit of the Ukrainian people.

As Ukraine mourns the loss of a national hero, let us remember the immense contributions Serhiy Lysiuk made to the world of kickboxing. His legacy will forever inspire generations to come.