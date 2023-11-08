Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Express Frustration Over Equipment and Losses

A series of intercepted phone calls involving Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have revealed their frustrations with poor equipment and heavy casualties they have endured during the conflict. The phone calls, which were obtained by Ukrainian intelligence services, provide a rare glimpse into the conditions some Russian soldiers face on the frontlines.

Among the intercepted calls is a conversation between a Russian soldier named Andrey and his wife on July 12. Andrey expressed his unit’s struggle with heavy losses, inadequate ammunition, and a sense of desperation. He compared the situation to the Soviet forces’ struggles during World War Two, even jokingly suggesting using their fingers as bayonets. The intercepted calls, filled with expletives, shed light on the challenges faced by Russian soldiers during Kyiv’s counteroffensive in June.

The soldiers in the intercepted calls also express discontent over the lack of proper training, equipment, and low morale within their units. While Russia has partially halted Ukraine’s military campaign and made territorial gains, these calls reveal the toll the conflict has taken on Russian soldiers. Both Russia and Ukraine keep their losses as state secrets, making it difficult to ascertain the full extent of the soldiers’ grievances.

It is important to note that the intercepted calls may not be entirely representative of the conditions in Russia’s armed forces. The Ukrainian intelligence source did not provide details on how the recordings were selected. However, these intercepted calls highlight the challenges faced by Russian soldiers and offer a different perspective on the conflict in Ukraine.

The revelations from these intercepted phone calls add a layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s military strategy and the well-being of its soldiers on the ground. As the conflict continues, understanding the experiences and perspectives of soldiers on both sides is crucial for comprehending the true nature of the war in Ukraine.