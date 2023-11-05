The Mysterious Disappearance of Yevhen Prigozhin: Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Wagner PMC Leader

The recent plane crash in the Tver region of Russia has left many questions unanswered, particularly regarding the fate of Yevhen Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company (PMC). While the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (HUR) has confirmed the deaths of several passengers, including Utkin, Prigozhin’s fate remains uncertain.

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the HUR, “there are still some unanswered questions” surrounding Prigozhin’s disappearance. Speculation has arisen regarding the possible motives behind this incident and who might benefit from it. The intelligence officer believes that the motives are clear, but definite confirmation of Prigozhin’s death or survival will require further investigation.

Contrary to initial reports that officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death, doubts have emerged about the veracity of these claims. It is worth noting that Prigozhin’s press service announced his burial in a private, closed ceremony at the Prokhoriv Cemetery in St. Petersburg. Yet, doubts linger as no concrete evidence or public statements have been provided.

In the midst of this uncertainty, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas mentioned that the number of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC in Belarus has decreased following Prigozhin’s alleged demise. Anushauskas suggests that some mercenaries are dispersing, relocating, or returning to Russia, possibly joining other military companies. This development indicates a significant shift in the situation compared to three weeks ago when Prigozhin’s fighters arrived in Belarus, raising concerns about potential border incidents with NATO countries.

The disappearance of Yevhen Prigozhin raises important questions about the Wagner PMC and its operations. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen whether Prigozhin’s fate will be revealed and what impact it will have on the activities of the Wagner PMC in the future. The story of the enigmatic PMC leader and the mysteries surrounding his disappearance are far from over.