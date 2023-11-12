Ukrainian Innovators Pave the Way for Life-Saving Robots in Warfare

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian innovators are seeking to revolutionize military operations through the use of life-saving robots. Inspired by the dangers faced by soldiers on the battlefield, Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Navarenko conceived the idea of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) last summer. Recognizing the potential of machines to perform dangerous military tasks, Navarenko has since developed two prototypes of UGVs to support front-line troops.

The first version of Navarenko’s UGV dropped anti-tank mines, successfully injuring Russian troops. The second prototype, which has yet to be tested in combat, is equipped with the ability to silently approach enemy positions and deploy rocket-propelled grenades. While both versions are still in the development stage, the potential impact of UGVs on the battlefield is significant.

Unlike drones, which have become integral to modern warfare, UGVs have yet to see widespread use in combat operations in Ukraine. Although the West has provided some UGVs to Ukraine for evacuation and infantry fire support, the quantity is insufficient to make a noticeable difference. However, Ukrainian tech companies and individuals, such as Navarenko and the defense company SkyLab, are actively working on UGV designs to address this gap.

Efforts are being made to encourage the adoption of UGVs by the Ukrainian military. The Digital Transformation Ministry is advocating for the integration of new innovations into military operations and has been collaborating with the Defense Ministry and other government entities to develop ground-based robotic systems. While the process of integrating these technologies takes time, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov believes it is not impossible, citing the successful implementation of drones with the approval process significantly streamlined.

UGVs still have a long way to go in terms of development, but inventors in both Ukraine and Russia are taking the initiative to create self-initiated projects similar to Navarenko’s. These innovators recognize that the use of advanced technologies and robotic solutions is crucial in the technologically advanced warfare of today.

Among the notable startups in the defense sector is SkyLab, co-founded by Yevhen Rvachov. Initially focusing on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), SkyLab has expanded its range to include UGVs. Rvachov and his team have created the Sirko-S and Sirko-S1 robots, remote-controlled cars capable of carrying heavy payloads. The second model, Sirko-S1, features a metal composition for stability and night-vision capabilities.

While UGVs offer potential advantages on the battlefield, they are not without vulnerabilities. UGVs, much like any equipment or vehicle, are susceptible to landmines, making them easy targets for Russian forces. However, experts suggest exploring single-use “kamikaze” type UGVs that expose enemy positions may provide a more effective solution.

The bureaucratic process for getting UGV innovations approved and implemented by the Defense Ministry is a challenge. However, innovators like Rvachov remain determined to overcome these obstacles to ensure that UGVs can be used to safeguard the lives of military personnel.

The Ukrainian government has also taken steps to support defense tech projects through the Brave1 platform. Launched in April 2023, this government initiative provides informational and financial support for innovators to submit their ideas that could enhance military capabilities.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the development and integration of UGVs may prove to be a game-changer for the country’s military operations. By leveraging technological advancements and embracing innovative solutions, Ukraine aims to enhance its defense capabilities while minimizing risks for its military personnel.

