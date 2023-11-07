Ukrainian Hacktivists Claim to Breach Russia’s Alfa-Bank: A New Wave of Cyber Resistance

In a bold display of cyber resistance, two Ukrainian hacktivist groups, KibOrg and NLB, have made the claim that they successfully breached Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa-Bank. The hackers shared screenshots of an internal database allegedly belonging to Alfa-Bank, along with personal details of Russian individuals, as a form of proof of their accomplishment. Within the database, they assert that over 30 million records containing names, birthdates, account numbers, and phone numbers of Russian customers were obtained.

Adding further credibility to these claims, an anonymous Ukrainian intelligence official confirmed that Ukraine’s top counterintelligence agency, the SBU, assisted the hacktivists in their efforts to breach Alfa-Bank. Although the official did not disclose specific details about the SBU’s involvement or their plans for the stolen data, Ukrainian journalists, including those from cybersecurity website The Record, have previously reported on the connection between the hacktivist groups and the SBU.

Despite the breach, Alfa-Bank has remained silent on the matter, yet the incident sheds light on the evolving landscape of cyber warfare. With hacking becoming a tool for Ukraine’s resistance, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen the emergence of not only government-backed hacktivist groups but also independent volunteers engaging in cyber operations. These operations range from disruptive denial of service attacks to large-scale breaches and data dumps.

While Russian hackers were expected to launch devastating attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, including power grids and communications networks, the reality has not lived up to those expectations. Ukrainian hackers and cybersecurity experts have seized the opportunity to step up as hacktivists, actively supporting their government agencies in the fight against Russian espionage and aggression. The head of SBU’s Cyber Division, Illia Vitiuk, mentioned in an interview with NPR that hacktivists play a crucial role in Ukraine’s cyber territorial defense, emphasizing the importance of their powers being directed toward the benefit of the country.

The recent breach of Alfa-Bank is just one of several victories for Ukrainian hacktivists in recent weeks. Beyond the realm of hacktivism, cybersecurity companies have also joined the cause, providing support and expertise to Ukraine. Although the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, the resilience and ingenuity of Ukrainian hacktivists signify a new wave of cyber resistance against Russian aggression.