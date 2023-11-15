Ukrainian Forces Make Strides in Counter-Offensive, Seize Russian Trenches in the South

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has recently released a compelling video that showcases the valiant efforts of the Ukrainian army as they advance in the southern region, successfully capturing Russian invasion force trenches. Through the use of grenades and unmatched determination, the Offensive Guard troops storm the enemy’s trenches, effectively reclaiming Ukrainian land.

The combat operations are further intensified due to the treacherous conditions of heavily mined territories. Despite facing heavy enemy fire, Ukrainian assault groups continue to gradually push forward, forcing the invaders out of Ukrainian territory. National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko expressed his admiration for the courage and persistence displayed by his troops.

To support the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive, over 20,000 volunteers have eagerly applied to join the assault brigades of the National Guard. With the formation of nine brigades, they are already fulfilling crucial combat missions at the front lines.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has recently entered a new phase, with the focus primarily on the southeast region. Ukrainian soldiers navigate through treacherous minefields while simultaneously enduring relentless attacks from Russian aircraft. This renewed offensive aims to break through the first line of Russian defense and secure vital strategic positions.

While criticism regarding the “slow pace” of the Ukrainian counter-offensive has surfaced, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi assured U.S. officials that his forces are on the verge of a significant breakthrough. The liberation of Robotyne village in Zaporizhzhya Oblast on August 28 serves as tangible evidence of Ukraine’s progress.

Pushing forward, Ukrainian forces are now advancing towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate, achieving noteworthy successes near Verbove. The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, proudly declared that Ukrainian forces have successfully breached the first line of Russian defense on the southern front.

Ukraine’s incredible determination and unwavering resilience in the face of adversity continue to inspire the world. As Ukraine brings its voice to the global stage, their journey towards securing freedom and sovereignty requires unwavering support. Show your solidarity by making a one-time donation or becoming a Patron to contribute to Ukraine’s noble cause.

