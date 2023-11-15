In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces have persistently pushed forward in their efforts to regain control of territories near the devastated city of Bakhmut, which is currently held by Russian forces. Senior military officials have reported that Ukrainian troops have successfully inflicted significant casualties on Russian forces in the southern front.

The battlefield reports indicate intense fighting across various parts of the eastern front. However, despite the high-stakes nature of the conflict, there have been no major breakthroughs in the Ukrainian counter offensive, which has been ongoing for the past three months.

Unlike their previous gains in the northeast last year, Ukrainian advances have been slower this time around due to the heavily fortified positions of Russian troops. As they proceed with caution and precision, Ukrainian forces face the daunting task of overcoming deep Russian entrenchments.

Despite criticism from Western observers who argue that the offensive is progressing too slowly and hindered by strategic errors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials have dismissed these claims. They argue that the careful positioning of troops is key to the success of the campaign, challenging the notion that mistakes have been made.

On the other side, Russia’s Defence Ministry has stated that its forces have successfully repelled eight attacks in the east, particularly in contested areas south of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Maliar, reported that Ukrainian forces have made progress in three villages to the south, including Andriivka. However, she later clarified that fighting was still ongoing, dispelling earlier claims of complete Ukrainian control over Andriivka.

While providing these updates, Maliar did not mention the towns of Avdiivka and Maryinka in the Donetsk region, despite stating the previous day that both were under heavy Russian attack. It remains unclear whether Ukrainian forces have made any significant gains in these areas.

In the southern front, Ukrainian troops have been strategically focused on capturing clusters of villages as they advance towards the Sea of Azov. In this region, Maliar reported that Russian troops have suffered “significant losses” in attacks on key towns. These losses have reportedly undermined the Russian forces’ ability to defend themselves effectively.

The objective of the Ukrainian drive southward is to disrupt the land bridge created by Russian forces between the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the territories they currently control in the east. This land bridge was established following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Oleksander Shtupun, spokesperson for Ukrainian troops on the southern front, highlighted the heavy toll that Russian forces have paid in their attempts to regain lost positions in the Tavria direction. According to Shtupun, the enemy has lost 15 tanks and 12 armored vehicles in the past two days alone. He also stated that Russian personnel losses amounted to 665 over this period.

As with any reports from the battlefield, it is important to note that these claims cannot be independently verified. However, they provide insight into the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the challenges faced by both sides.

