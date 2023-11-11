The Ukrainian Counteroffensive: A Determined Push for Victory

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian forces are making significant strides in their counteroffensive along the southern front line. Led by General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, these forces have recently achieved a breakthrough in Verbove, with even greater victories anticipated in the near future.

While the advance may not be as fast-paced as anticipated, General Tarnavsky remains resolute in his determination. “The main thing is not to lose this initiative (that we have). And, well, not to lose it in practice, with actions,” he affirmed. The Ukrainian government has been vocal about the progress made on the southern front, particularly in the Zaporizhzia region, where the first line of Russian strongholds has allegedly been breached.

Yet, like any conflict, there are conflicting reports and perspectives on the battlefield. Russian-appointed officials in occupied Zaporizhzhia present a different picture of the fighting, and the veracity of both sides’ reports is difficult to ascertain. However, open-source analysis of available video footage suggests that Ukrainian units have indeed penetrated an important line of Russian defenses near Verbove.

The ultimate objective of the Ukrainian forces is to sever Russia’s “land bridge,” the connection between its territories in the east and annexed Crimea. In pursuit of this goal, the Ukrainian troops successfully captured the village of Robotyne at the beginning of September and are now edging closer to the strategically vital hub of Tokmak.

General Tarnavsky believes that capturing Tokmak would represent a significant breakthrough in the counteroffensive. However, Ukrainian forces still face daunting challenges, with multiple layers of Russian defenses impeding their progress. The general acknowledges that the primary obstacles lie not in the Surovikin line, a defensive line ordered by Russia’s former General Sergey Surovikin, but rather in the complex network of crossroads, tree lines, and minefields.

Despite the slower-than-expected advance, General Tarnavsky dismisses concerns that winter conditions will hamper the counteroffensive. While intense rains can make the ground soggy and affect the movement of heavy machinery, such as tanks, Ukrainian forces predominantly rely on small groups that maneuver on foot. The resourcefulness and resilience of these assault squads, comprised of 10 to 15 men, enable them to brave enemy fire and navigate the challenging terrain.

Furthermore, the general acknowledges that Russia has learned from previous Ukrainian offensives, which partially accounts for the slower progress. The Russians are adapting swiftly to the evolving dynamics of the conflict, mindful that failure to do so would result in their defeat.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive hinges on reaching the city of Tokmak at a minimum and ultimately securing the state borders. While challenges persist, General Tarnavsky remains undeterred, expressing confidence in the determination and capabilities of the Ukrainian forces. As they persevere in their push for victory, the world watches with anticipation to see how this relentless pursuit unfolds.

