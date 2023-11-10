In a recent development near the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces have made substantial advances in the vicinity of three villages – Klishchiivka, Odradivka, and Shumy. This progress marks a significant achievement for the Ukrainian military in their ongoing offensive operations.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have successfully pushed forward, gradually forcing the occupying forces out of their positions. This offensive has enabled the Ukrainian forces to gain a foothold in the areas they have conquered, contributing to the ongoing liberation efforts.

The Ukrainian military’s resilience is noteworthy, as they continue to fend off constant assaults and attacks from the Russian forces. While the Russians strive to recapture the lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the Ukrainian defense forces remain resolute, effectively holding their ground and retaliating against their adversaries.

Yesterday alone, on 26 September, the Russians relentlessly launched a staggering total of 544 attacks against Ukrainian positions, deploying various types of armament, including heavy artillery systems and tank armament. As a display of significant combat encounters, seven clashes occurred between the two sides. Moreover, the Russian forces resorted to airstrikes, utilizing their aircraft four times during their offensive actions.

The consequences of this fierce engagement on the Bakhmut front have been impactful. The Ukrainian forces successfully neutralized 115 Russian troops and saw three surrendered combatants. Furthermore, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy several Russian military assets, including four Msta-B and one Msta-S systems, one 203 mm Pion missile system, two self-propelled Giatsint artillery systems, eight D-30 guns, and two MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns. Additionally, three vehicles, two ammunition storages, and a radioelectronic warfare station belonging to the Russian forces were rendered inoperable.

The villages of Klishchiivka, Odradivka, and Shumy, where the recent advances have taken place, hold crucial strategic importance in the larger conflict. With these victories, the Ukrainian forces have disrupted the occupying forces’ plans and established a stronger position from which to continue their operations and ultimately liberate the region.

