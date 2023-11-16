The Ukrainian Advance: A New Strategy Against Russian Aggression

The situation in Ukraine continues to evolve as President Zelenskiy’s administration shifts its focus to the strategic eastern bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region. This new development could potentially open up a new line of attack towards Crimea and put pressure on Russian forces in the area.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, recently confirmed that Ukrainian forces have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro river. This admission followed weeks of conflicting reports about the situation in the region. Yermak’s statement, made during an address to the Hudson Institute thinktank in the United States, marks the first official recognition of Ukrainian forces establishing a presence on the eastern bank.

The goal of Ukraine’s advance is to demilitarize Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. According to Yermak, Ukraine has already covered 70% of the distance towards this objective. In addition, President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of defending the heavily battered city of Avdiivka, stating that heavy losses inflicted on Russian forces there would significantly disrupt Moscow’s overall conduct of the conflict.

Russian forces have been targeting eastern Ukraine since their failed attempt to advance on Kyiv during the February 2022 invasion. Avdiivka, in particular, has experienced intense Russian assaults since mid-October. The city, which had a prewar population of 32,000, has been largely destroyed, with not a single building left intact.

Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of withstanding Russian pressure near Avdiivka, noting that the more Russian forces are destroyed in the area, the more advantageous it is for Ukraine’s overall war efforts. Despite the heavy fighting, Russian accounts of the conflict have not mentioned Avdiivka extensively, although reports suggest that some progress has been made by Ukrainian forces in the surrounding areas.

The Ukrainian military spokesperson revealed that the heaviest fighting has occurred south of Avdiivka, with Russian forces using guided aviation bombs in their attacks. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 18 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours alone. As Ukraine’s counteroffensive gains momentum, officials have been cautious in providing detailed information about their activities on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

Russian military sources claimed last week that they had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to establish a bridgehead on the eastern bank and nearby islands, resulting in the deaths of approximately 500 Ukrainian soldiers. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

In a peculiar turn of events, two Russian state news agencies briefly reported on Monday that Moscow was moving troops to “more favorable positions” east of the Dnipro river, only to retract the information minutes later. This maneuver reflects Russia’s characteristic use of veiled language to describe their military movements, which often mask retreats.

With this recent advancement on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, Ukraine is demonstrating its determination to challenge Russian aggression and protect its territorial integrity. As the conflict unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor the progress of Ukrainian forces and assess the impact of their strategic maneuvering on the broader conflict.

