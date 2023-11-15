New Ukrainian Offensive Gains Foothold on Eastern Bank of Dnipro River

In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. This strategic move opens up the possibility of a new line of attack towards Crimea, as Russian troops had previously held positions on the eastern side of the river.

For weeks, there was conflicting information regarding the presence of Ukrainian forces on the Dnipro’s eastern bank. However, Yermak’s statement during an address to the Hudson Institute thinktank in the United States finally clarified the situation. He revealed that Ukraine’s defense forces have gained a foothold on the left bank and are gradually demilitarizing Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasized the importance of defending the eastern city of Avdiivka in their war plans. Zelenskiy believes that heavy losses for Russian forces in Avdiivka would significantly undermine Moscow’s conduct of the broader conflict. Avdiivka has been the target of intense Russian assaults since mid-October, resulting in the destruction of numerous buildings.

Russian forces have been concentrated in eastern Ukraine since their failed advance on Kyiv during the invasion in February 2022. Avdiivka has been a key focus for them, and Zelenskiy noted that Russian losses there have been significant. He highlighted that the more Russian forces destroyed near Avdiivka, the worse the situation would be for the enemy and the overall course of the war.

While Russian accounts of the fighting in the east have not mentioned Avdiivka, there have been reports of some progress in the positions around the town. Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun confirmed that fighting has been heaviest south of Avdiivka. He also mentioned that Ukrainian forces have repelled 18 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues and gains momentum, officials have been cautious in disclosing the activities of their forces on the east bank. Last week, Russia claimed to have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to establish a bridgehead on the eastern bank and nearby islands, resulting in the death of about 500 Ukrainian soldiers. However, these claims should be viewed with skepticism, as Russia occasionally uses similar phrasing to describe retreats.

The recent development of Ukrainian forces gaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. It presents new opportunities for Ukraine’s military strategy, potentially reshaping the dynamics on the ground in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)