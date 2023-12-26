Ukrainian Refugees Find Peace and Community in Sacramento for Christmas

In the heart of Orangevale, at Spring of Life Ukrainian Church, Ukrainian families gathered to celebrate Christmas with music, message, and a strong sense of community. Many of these families are refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion in 2022, seeking safety and a new beginning for their children. Senior pastor Vadim Dashkevych acknowledged the unique challenges they have faced, particularly the stress experienced over the past two years.

This year, the church’s holiday programming focused on creating a sense of peace and joy for the children who have been through so much. “We’re trying to integrate refugee families from Ukraine into our own families, so that they can experience a sense of peace and see Christmas through fresh eyes,” explained Dashkevych. The church’s effort to provide support and a welcoming community to these families reflects the deep compassion that defines the Ukrainian American House, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting Ukrainian families in the Sacramento region.

For many members of the Ukrainian community, this holiday season held special significance. Ukraine’s parliament made the official move to celebrate Christmas on December 25th, distancing itself from the Russian Orthodox Church’s tradition of celebrating on January 7th. This deliberate shift away from Russian traditions represents a desire to assert independence and forge new paths. Roman Sheremeth, chairman of the Ukrainian American House, emphasized the importance of this change as he stated, “Today, officially, we’re celebrating. Ukrainian people around the world are celebrating Christmas with Americans, with Europe, with the rest of the world.”

At Spring of Life Ukrainian Church, the focus this holiday season was firmly on the children. Despite the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian families in Sacramento, stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine, the community has shown incredible support. Dashkevych expressed gratitude, saying, “We are very thankful for your open hearts.” The strength of this community and their commitment to unity and support fostered an atmosphere of joy and hope during this festive season.

