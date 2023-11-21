Ukrainian Eurovision Champion Becomes Target of Russian Authorities

The Ukrainian artist who triumphed in the prestigious 2016 Eurovision Song Contest has found herself on Russia’s wanted list. Reports from local sources have confirmed that Jamala, known by her birth name Susana Jamaladinova, has been added to the list by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The alleged reason behind her addition to the list is the accusation of spreading false information about the Russian army. As per the recent report, a Russian court arrested her in absentia earlier this month. It has been revealed that Jamala has left Ukraine after the country’s invasion and is currently residing in Australia, according to BBC.

Hailing from a Crimean Tatar background, Jamala garnered immense recognition after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with her powerful rendition titled ‘1944’. The song shed light on the deportation of her people orchestrated by Joseph Stalin during World War II. She later served as a judge on Vidbir, the Ukrainian national selection for Eurovision, and has consistently voiced her disapproval of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Interestingly, Jamala is not the only Ukrainian artist to achieve victory in recent years. Kalush Orchestra, a rap group, upheld this tradition by following in her footsteps the following year. The consequence of this recurring pattern was that the Eurovision contest had to be held in the United Kingdom due to the ongoing war.

Since the conflict’s initiation in February 2022, Russia has placed numerous individuals on its wanted list and has imposed travel bans on dozens of people.

