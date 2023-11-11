A Strategic Encounter at Sea: Ukrainian Drones Target Sanctioned Russian Tanker

In a bold and unprecedented move, Ukrainian forces launched a successful drone attack on a sanctioned Russian tanker. The incident took place near the Kerch Strait, a vital bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula. The attack caused substantial damage to the tanker, named “Sig,” leaving a hole near the waterline on the starboard side.

Despite the absence of immediate responsibility claims from Kyiv, an anonymous source from Ukraine’s Security Service revealed that the attack was conducted in collaboration with the Ukrainian navy. The tanker was allegedly carrying fuel for Russian troops when it was hit. The source further emphasized the significant impact of the assault, describing the resulting fireworks as visible from afar.

While the authenticity of the footage released remains unverified, videos shared on Ukrainian television and social media showcase a sea drone approaching the tanker before the strike. The explicit moment of explosion, however, is not captured in the footage.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council’s secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, celebrated the accomplishment in a Twitter post, highlighting the growing accuracy, expertise, and coordination of Ukrainian combat drones. This recent attack comes only a day after Ukraine’s security services claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a Russian navy vessel.

As a consequence of the drone attack, crew members on the tanker suffered injuries due to broken glass. The vessel, reported to have been supplying oil to Russian troops in Syria, exhibited signs of devastation within, with blown windows, damaged ceilings, and scattered office furniture.

Efforts to salvage the damaged tanker are currently underway, with assistance from the Novorossiysk Maritime Rescue Coordination Center. Fortunately, there was no fuel spillage, as the ship was only carrying technical ballast.

The repercussions of the attack were not limited to the damaged vessel. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was briefly halted, and ferry transport was suspended for several hours. These disruptive measures were imposed by Russian-installed authorities in the area, following the illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

It is essential to note that the targeted tanker and its owner, Transpetrochart, a marine freight company based in St. Petersburg, were already under U.S. sanctions due to their involvement in providing jet fuel to Syria in 2019.

The recent escalation in attacks in the Black Sea is a direct consequence of Russia’s termination of a bilateral agreement concerning the safe export of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine responded by intensifying its operations, conducting a sea drone strike on a ship near Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. While Russia insists that it thwarted a larger attack on the port, video evidence indicates damage inflicted on the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Soviet-era warship.

These encounters in the Black Sea have had severe repercussions for port cities like Odesa and Izmail, with significant damage and fires affecting crucial grain export facilities. Ukraine plays a critical role as a major supplier of wheat, corn, and vegetable oil to regions like the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia, where food scarcity and high prices are pressing issues.

While alternative export routes through Europe exist, they come at higher costs and have sparked dissent among neighboring nations. It is evident that the recent drone attacks represent a new chapter in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, showcasing the evolving capabilities of Ukrainian forces and the potential consequences for regional stability.

