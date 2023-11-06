New Article – Ukraine Launches Drones in Unprecedented Attack on Russian Territory

In a shocking turn of events, Ukraine has launched a massive drone attack on multiple Russian regions, including the city of Pskov near the borders of Latvia and Estonia. Reports indicate that Ukrainian drones targeted an airport in Pskov, causing significant damage to military transport aircraft and triggering explosions and a massive fire. This attack marks the largest drone assault on Russian territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia last year.

Russian defense ministry officials confirmed that drones were also shot down over several other regions, including Orlov, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and the Moscow region surrounding the capital. The scale of the damage caused in these regions is yet to be determined.

Simultaneously, Russia retaliated by launching a missile and drone attack against the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Described as the “most powerful strike” on the city in months, this attack resulted in the death of two people and one wounded, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed more than 20 missiles and drones, but falling debris caused the unfortunate deaths of two security guards.

The Ukrainian authorities have not formally acknowledged their involvement in these attacks on Russian soil. However, it is worth noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian administration have previously emphasized that Russian airbases present legitimate targets. There has been an increase in attacks on both occupied Crimea and Russian airbases, according to reports.

The brazenness of these attacks has stunned Russia, with the Russian foreign ministry branding them as a “terrorist act” by Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukrainian authorities have refrained from directly commenting on the attacks, instead referring to them as “accidents happening on Russian territory.”

These recent drone attacks highlight the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The war on Ukraine, which started as a conflict in eastern Ukraine, seems to be shifting closer towards Russian territory. The nature and extent of the damage caused by the attack on Pskov, as well as the other regions, are still being assessed. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how both countries will respond and whether this incident will further escalate the conflict.