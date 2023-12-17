New Perspective: The Devastating Consequences of Russia’s Advance in Ukraine

In a striking display of the catastrophic toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, recently obtained aerial footage offers a glimpse into the grim reality faced by Russian forces as they continue their advance towards the town of Avdiivka. Shot by a Ukrainian military drone unit located just north of Avdiivka, the video highlights the staggering losses suffered by the troops.

The scenes captured in the footage are nothing short of apocalyptic. The bodies of approximately 150 soldiers, most of whom can be identified by their Russian uniforms, lay scattered along tree lines where they sought refuge amidst intense battles. The devastation extends beyond the human cost, as the once-thriving village of Avdiivka now lies in ruins. Burned and disfigured trees that once separated farm fields bear witness to the extent of the destruction. The fields themselves are scarred by the impact of artillery shells and grenades dropped from drones, showcasing the relentless nature of the conflict.

Provided to The Associated Press by Ukraine’s BUAR unit of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, actively involved in the fighting in the area, the footage was shot on December 6. Shockingly, many of the bodies had remained untouched for weeks, an indication of the long-lasting impact of the clashes. The authenticity of the location was verified by comparing the video with maps and other drone footage captured by the 47th Mechanized Brigade six days later.

Russia’s offensive in Avdiivka commenced in October, and while they have made incremental gains, the cost in terms of casualties has been devastating. Western analysts estimate that thousands of lives have been lost as a result of the ongoing push.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, the devastating consequences of the advancing Russian troops toward Avdiivka paint a harrowing picture of the human cost and destruction caused by the ongoing hostilities. This solemn reminder serves as a call for peaceful resolution and an end to the suffering endured by the people caught in the midst of this protracted conflict.

[Source: AP News]