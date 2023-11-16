In a surprising turn of events, a Ukrainian drone operator managed to capture a Russian occupier engaging in a serious violation of Ukrainian territory. The incident, which took place in the Bakhmut sector, was recorded by the Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Assault Brigade and subsequently shared by journalist Yuriy Butusov on his Telegram channel.

The footage shows the Russian soldier, caught off guard and alone in a trench, seemingly in the midst of “installing a mine.” However, before he could even react or pull up his pants, his actions led to unforeseen consequences. This incident has since been humorously referred to in a Ukrainian meme as being sent to ‘Kobzon’s concert’- a euphemism for meeting one’s end.

“The Russian ‘miner’ was clearly in the wrong place at the wrong time,” says Butusov, shedding light on the unfortunate situation. This incident adds yet another bizarre page to the catalog of Russian soldiers who have met absurd fates while crossing into Ukrainian territory.

As Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty and expose the unjust acts committed by Russian occupiers, videos like these serve as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people. Through the power of technology and social media, the world can now witness the realities of this conflict firsthand.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Bakhmut sector?

A: The Bakhmut sector is a region in Ukraine that has been affected by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Q: What is a Russian occupier?

A: A Russian occupier refers to a member of the Russian military or other Russian forces who have illegally crossed into and occupied Ukrainian territory.

Q: What is ‘Kobzon’s concert’?

A: ‘Kobzon’s concert’ is a humorous term used in Ukraine to describe meeting one’s end in a rather unexpected or ironic manner.

