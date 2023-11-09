Ukraine’s Struggle for Security: Repelling Russian Attacks and Advancing on Multiple Fronts

Ukrainska Pravda: Providing Real-Time Updates on Ukraine’s War

Ukraine continues to face security challenges as it defends its territory against Russian aggression. In a recent development, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled a Russian attack near Klishchiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 25 September. Reports indicate that the Russians also made an unsuccessful attempt to regain lost ground in the area of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The intensity of the conflict is evident from the enemy’s aggressive tactics. Throughout the day, the Russian forces launched a significant number of missile and air strikes, targeting the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Moreover, multiple-launch rocket systems were fired more than 40 times, aiming to weaken Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian Air Force has responded with precision, conducting 11 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated. Additionally, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system.

Undoubtedly, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery have played a crucial role in neutralizing the enemy’s threat. Their relentless efforts led to the destruction of nine artillery pieces, a cluster of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition storage point, and an electronic warfare station belonging to the enemy. These achievements signify Ukraine’s determination to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.

